Fort Myers, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: Downtown Fort Myers ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

By Rachel Anderson,

3 days ago
The countdown to St. Patrick’s Day is on and restaurants in Downtown Fort Myers are gearing up for an epic block party!

City Tavern is making 2,000 jello syringes and has 300 pounds of cabbage to cook! They’ll have live music outside, and Chef Brian Duffy cooking up the famous corned beef and cabbage cheesesteaks!

Oxbow Bar & Grill has planned three, Irish themed specialty cocktails hitting the menu on Friday too!

First Street will be closed for live music and fun all day long! The party officially starts at 2pm.

Check out this week’s events here.

