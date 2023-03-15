Open in App
Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: Sly & the Family Stone "If You Want Me To Stay" (Don Kirshner's Rock Concert, 1973)

By Otis Junior,

3 days ago

Sylvester Stewart, famously known by his stage name Sly Stone, is 80 years old today. The funk rock legend came from a musical family, and was considered a prodigy at a young age. At 23 he founded what would become his most profound and longstanding legacy, Sly & the Family Stone. The band pushed the boundaries of race and gender at the time, becoming the first racially integrated major rock group in the US with men and women playing together.

In 1973, Sly & the Family Stone had more than made their mark, and released their sixth studio album Fresh . That year, they appeared on the television series Don Kirshner's Rock Concert to perform a set. This performance of "If You Want Me To Stay" from that show is well worth a listen, and even more worth a watch, if only to see Sly Stone's expertly rhinestoned hat and suit.

