Carrie Underwood Teams Up With Surprise Rocker for '80s Duet

The country songstress welcomed her audience to the jungle with a legendary performance alongside a special rockstar guest.

Carrie Underwood may be a country superstar, but she's got a knack for jamming out to classic rock as well.

The "Cowboy Casanova" songstress—who is currently on the road for her "Denim and Rhinestones" Tour–got int touch with her inner rocker during a concert in Los Angeles this week, where she surprised the audience with a very special guest performer.

While playing at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in L.A. on Monday, March 13, Underwood brought out none other than Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose , as they performed a duet to the band's smash hit "Welcome to the Jungle."

Underwood—a longtime Guns N' Roses fan—actually plays a cover "Welcome to the Jungle" as her first encore song every night, but Monday's performance was a special one, as she was joined by the GNR singer himself.

"Los Angeles...I wanna hear you make some noise for Axl Rose," Underwood is heard saying in a video of the performance circulating online . In the clip, the American Idol alum is seen banging her head and rocking out before the legendary musician joins in to assist with the vocals.

Underwood is no stranger to rocking out on stage, as she has also performed with some of the genre's greats before, including Joan Jett and Ozzy Osbourne .

And this week wasn't her first time performing with Rose, either, as the duo previously took the stage together at Stagecoach Festival in 2022, where they played "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City."

"It was many years in the making," Underwood previously told Rolling Stone about getting Rose to play with her at Stagecoach. "I've been covering Guns N' Roses my whole life pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least."

"I had asked before if he would ever come sing, or if I could come to him somewhere," she recalled, adding, "We had a couple almost maybes, where it almost maybe would have happened, but for various reasons, it wasn't the right time."

"But [for Stagecoach] I asked. I sent him an email and said, ‘We’re so close to you,’ and explained the why and what he meant to me. The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me. I was like, ‘How is he doing the things that he’s doing?’ So I told him all that…and he came! We had rehearsals and everything went very smoothly. It was easy for all of us to be around each other. Hopefully, he had a good time.”

After playing "Jungle" at Monday's concert, Underwood went on to perform her hit song "Before He Cheats," as her final encore.

Her "Denim and Rhinestones" tour is scheduled to wrap up later this week with dates in Oregon and Washington.

