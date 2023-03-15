‘Amazon snake cat’ photo goes viral and mystifies internet
By Jack Hobbs,
3 days ago
This unbelievable photo of an “Amazon snake cat” is just that — unbelievable.
A photo of the so-called “Serpens Catus,” a feline with black and neon-yellow stripes resembling a snake, went viral Tuesday in social media posts claiming it was the “rarest species of feline on Earth.”
“Serpens catus is the rarest species of feline on Earth. These Animals live in hard-to-reach regions of the Amazon rainforest, and therefore they are relatively poorly studied,” a Twitter user claimed . “The first images capturing the snake cat appeared only in the 2020. Weighs up the 4 stone [56 pounds].”
