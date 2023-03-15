Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
New York Post

Cops arrest man wanted for questioning in Nathan Millard’s death

By Yaron Steinbuch,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AU7Z2_0lJkC6yk00

Louisiana authorities have arrested a man who allegedly used the debit card of a Georgia father of five whose body was found rolled up in a carpet — and tried to “disguise” a stolen car he was seen driving near the crime scene in South Baton Rouge.

Derrick Perkins, 45, was arrested Tuesday on charges of damage to property, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, as well as probation violation, WBRZ reported .

He had been seen driving a 2004 Toyota Camry near the vacant lot where Nathan Millard, 42, was dumped — wrapped in plastic and rolled up in a carpet — after he reportedly died of an accidental overdose.

A police spokesman told the news outlet that the car was found burned on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEzNg_0lJkC6yk00
Investigators don’t suspect any foul play in the death of Nathan Millard, who disappeared for more than a week before his body was found dumped in a vacant lot Monday.
WBRZ-TV

Perkins had spray-painted its bumper, removed a rear bumper sticker and swapped the license plate in an effort to “disguise” the vehicle when news about Millard’s disappearance “gained national attention,” police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAnGW_0lJkC6yk00
Derrick Perkins, 45, has been arrested after being sought for questioning in connection with the death of Georgia dad Nathan Millard.
Baton Rouge Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488sLB_0lJkC6yk00
Perkins was arrested on a slew of charges but has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Millard’s death.
Baton Rouge Police Department/Facebook

He also was captured in surveillance footage using Millard’s debit card at two businesses on Highland Road within days of Millard’s disappearance, WBRZ reported, citing arrest records.

His home address is less than a mile from the lot off Scenic Highway where Millard’s body was discovered on March 6, according to the outlet.

Perkins, who was locked up at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with the death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0QVb_0lJkC6yk00
Perkins was last seen driving this stolen Toyota Camry, which was found burned on Monday, police said.
Baton Rouge Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOq5y_0lJkC6yk00
Millard is seen walking with a mystery man after midnight leaving Happy’s Irish Pub on Feb. 22.
WBRZ

Last week, video emerged of Millard walking with a mystery man along Florida Boulevard shortly before he vanished on Feb. 22.

He had reportedly just left Happy’s Irish Pub, where he was cut off for having too much to drink.

Police do not suspect foul play in the case, but the official cause of death is pending the completion of a full autopsy and police are still investigating how Millard’s body ended up being dumped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxUHI_0lJkC6yk00
Millard’s body was dumped in a vacant lot after being wrapped in plastic and rolled up in a carpet.
Texas EquuSearch

His family has said police told them he likely died of an overdose.

Millard, who was in Baton Rouge to stake out a prospective gig for his construction company, had gone to a Louisiana State University basketball game and the pub with a client the night of his disappearance.

He is survived by his wife, Amber, their 7-year-old daughter, two teenage sons from a previous marriage and two teenage stepsons.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Police arrest man they say is connected to death of man found wrapped in carpet
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Baton Rouge suspect wanted in death of Georgia father found wrapped in rug in-custody
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lafayette man attempts to deliver 2 lbs of weed in St. Landry Parish, arrested
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Texas man booked for alleged kidnapping, rape of a juvenile charges
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Teen charged with shooting, killing 11-year-old
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from elderly woman
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Morgan City Police search for suspect in a theft of over $700
Morgan City, LA2 days ago
Family mourns Baton Rouge woman killed in hit-and-run
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Four separate shootings within five hours in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Innocent bystanders caught up in Baton Rouge gun violence, demand more from law enforcement
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
‘Sugar Daddy’ shakedown investigated after woman loses $3K
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Man arrested for murder after February drug deal turned into shooting
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
Person walked into Denham Springs home, allegedly helped themselves to 'several guns'
Denham Springs, LA5 days ago
High school releases statement after 15-year-old was shot and killed in Ascension Parish
Darrow, LA5 days ago
Overturned SUV left in roadway after crash on Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
A party at the library, Boosie Bash and more things to do this weekend
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy