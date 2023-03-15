Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

Miami stock-crypto scam took in $800,000, feds say. It was spent on luxury cars, gambling

By David J. Neal,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LzJO_0lJk9DQY00

A Miami man spent almost two years lying to investors about his stockbroker credentials, his technology and their profits from approximately $800,000 they gave him to invest in cryptocurrency and stocks, according to a federal arrest warrant.

Instead, the arrest warrant says, Ryan Crawford spent the money on “luxury rental cars and gambling at the casino.” Or, Crawford made “personally speculative trades” instead of using an artificial intelligence investing bot he’d touted to his targets as infallible.

READ MORE: Investors say Miami crypto whiz kid took them to the cleaners

Crawford was charged with eight counts of wire fraud, one count for each purported lie he told to clients via WhatsApp. The arrest warrant was signed March 2 in Miami federal court. The 30-year-old who also answers to “Brody” made his first appearance in Denver federal court on Monday after being arrested in Colorado’s capital on Friday. He was represented by the Federal Public Defender’s Office.

Most of the time Crawford allegedly was pulling this scam, June 2020 through March 2022, he was a married guy with a kid living in a Brickell Key apartment.

Since, then, Miami-Dade court records say his wife filed a restraining order against him, he filed for divorce, then she filed another restraining order against him. Last October, the owner of the apartment got a $56,635 judgment in Miami-Dade court against Crawford and his wife after they didn’t pay rent for 10 months on the $6,000 per month three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit.

READ MORE: Miami company ‘looted’ investor money in $100 million Ponzi scheme, SEC says

Ethereum, cash and WhatsApp

The warrant says Crawford found investors by promoting himself as a licensed stockbroker and expert in trading stocks and cryptocurrency. When people joined his online chats on the subjects, he got their contact information and worked them individually.

READ MORE: They bought their dream homes from the ‘King of Coconut Grove.’ They still can’t move in

Crawford claimed to be “a successful trader who had made tens to hundreds of millions of dollars through stock and cryptocurrency investments.” He dangled the promise of using an artificial intelligence bot “that traded hundreds of millions of dollars of stocks “24/7” and “never lost,” the warrant said. Experts point to such “can’t lose” phrases as red flags for investment scams.

“Ultimately, Ryan James Crawford did not return any victim funds, let alone generate the exponential returns he promised,” the warrant said.

The warrant also detailed the eight WhatsApp messages to clients, identified only by initials, that prosecutors say were fraudulent claims:

▪ Sept. 28, 2020: Crawford told investor A.M. he would guarantee the return of A.M.’s $100,000 investment for stock trading by Oct. 15, 2020, and take a 5% commission.

▪ Oct. 1, 2020: Crawford told A.M. “I am literally a licensed stock broker.” An online check of licensed U.S. stockbrokers says that’s, literally, a lie.

▪ Oct. 16, 2020: Crawford sent A.M. a screenshot of a supposed pending check payment to A.M.

▪ Aug. 2, 2021: Crawford told investor S.A. if S.A. sent him a second investment of $100,000 worth of cryptocurrency Ethereum or “ETH,” he would invest $100,000 in stocks and another $100,000 in crypto “with a return of $1.7 million by Aug. 6, 2021.”

▪ Aug. 6, 2021: Crawford sent S.A. a screenshot of an email “purporting to show a pending transfer of $198,000” to S.A.

▪ Oct. 13, 2021: Crawford said he’d give investor D.G. $100,000 in three days for each ETH.

▪ Oct. 13, 2021: Crawford sent D.G. a screenshot that falsely showed $18.9 million in gains.

▪ Oct. 19, 2021: Crawford sent D.G. a screenshot that claims “pending transfers of $800,000 and $500,000 in Canadian dollars to D.G.

This case was investigated by the Miami-Dade police’s cyber crimes unit, the Miami offices of the FBI and U.S. Secret Service with help from the Florida Office of Financial Regulation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hauser out of the Miami office is leading the prosecution.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Miami man indicted for alleged fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme
Miami, FL2 days ago
Florida man accused of stealing $800K from investors in crypto scheme
Miami, FL3 days ago
3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Multi-Millionaires Buy Second Homes
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cuban-American female immigrant beats long odds to become influential Miami leader, heralded U.S. entrepreneur
Miami, FL1 hour ago
‘Pathfinder for women in business,’ Kay Fahringer, a Miami banking executive, dies at 100
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Florida aims to revoke Miami hotel’s liquor license over Christmas drag show
Miami, FL1 day ago
Black-owned homes in Miami appreciate at higher rate than national average
Miami, FL14 hours ago
Convicted felon with fraud history faces 2 more cases in Miami-Dade
Miami, FL2 days ago
Four plead guilty to stealing 600 outboard engines in Florida, shipping them to Mexico
Miami, FL4 days ago
In Fort Lauderdale, Vegans More Important Than Handicapped, Elderly, Infirm
Fort Lauderdale, FL13 hours ago
Miami Beach won’t impose a curfew after deadly spring break shooting
Miami Beach, FL18 hours ago
Repercussions of failed FIU bridge in 2018 on key players and where they are now
Miami, FL1 hour ago
Miami's newer apartment units average 912 square feet, nearly 3% larger than the national average
Miami, FL2 days ago
Scam alert in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL17 hours ago
North Miami Beach city attorney resigns ahead of seemingly certain termination
North Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
Cuba’s national baseball team’s game in Miami revives old political battles
Miami, FL1 day ago
Famous Drummer Violently Attacked Outside South Florida Hotel
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Federal judge issues gag order silencing lawyers for defendants in Haiti assassination
Miami, FL2 days ago
Convicted felon refuses to surrender, fires at Miami-Dade officers, police say
Miami, FL2 days ago
Kesaya, the mystery tech company to add 3,400 jobs in Miami-Dade County
Miami, FL3 days ago
Police: Hialeah Gardens man had home set ablaze to avoid losing deposit
Hialeah Gardens, FL1 day ago
WBC games are sold out but prices on secondary markets are dropping, including Cuba semi
Miami, FL1 day ago
Developers Seek FAA Height Approval For 44-Story West Eleventh Residences In Miami
Miami, FL1 day ago
VITAS® Healthcare Expands Quality End-of-Life Care at Broward Health Coral Springs
Coral Springs, FL1 day ago
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen attacked outside of South Florida hotel by 19-year-old
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
Five years after fatal FIU bridge collapse, a cautious new design is almost ready
Miami, FL1 hour ago
Miami Beach and the Keys could get loads of seaweed. It’s smelly and can cause these symptoms
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
Judge Rules That Miami Beach Can Impose 2AM Last Call on Story Nightclub
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
North Miami Beach City Attorney Resigns Ahead of High Stakes Commission Meeting
North Miami Beach, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy