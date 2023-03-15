Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment Tonight

Drew Barrymore to Host 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

By Tionah Lee‍,

3 days ago

Drew Barrymore has a new hosting gig! On Wednesday, MTV announced that the actress and daytime TV personalitywill host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Barrymore also shared the news by dressing up as the scary doll from M3GAN to make the reveal -- both to fans and to herself, who was not in costume.

"Oh wow, I am so honored to have been chosen, especially this year, when the show is all about the fans," Barrymore told M3GAN. "I'm a fan, and you're a fan ... of scary movies right?"

Barrymore promised a memorable eventand even had Cocaine Bear and Scream 's Ghostface on hand to celebrate the occasion with her.

"It is going to be an epic night," she shared."Big moments, huge movie stars. Cocaine Bear, are you free May 7th? The 2023 Movie & TV Awards, we'll be there. Will you?"

Barrymore is no stranger to the ceremony as she has been nominated nine times. She has taken home three golden popcorns for Best Kiss ( The Wedding Singer) , Best On-Screen Team ( Charlie's Angels) and and was honoredalongside Adam Sandlerfor Dynamic Duo at the MTV Awards: Greatest of All Time. And in 2022, she was nominated for theBest Talk/Topical Show for The Drew Barrymore Show .

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from Los Angeles' Barker Hangar on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

