CBS DFW

Mild and breezy weather today, but severe storms possible tomorrow

By Brittany Rainey,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HynuW_0lJk7Yvp00

Warmer with some clouds today, but severe storms possible tomorrow 03:17

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Happy Wednesday! A sunny start with clouds moving in later today.

Morning temperatures in the 40s will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. Strong southerly winds will gust to 35 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQNLa_0lJk7Yvp00
CBSNewsTexas.com

We have a weather alert for Thursday due to the threat of severe storms. The SPC now has the Metroplex under an enhanced risk of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1Jxs_0lJk7Yvp00
CBSNewsTexas.com

We are looking at two rounds of rain and storms tomorrow. The first develops mid-morning with isolated severe storms possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06a8e1_0lJk7Yvp00
CBSNewsTexas.com

This latest model run is developing the storms in our eastern counties, but we could see the storms initializing further west closer to the I-35 corridor and then heading east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kHmp_0lJk7Yvp00
CBSNewsTexas.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yk6X9_0lJk7Yvp00
CBSNewsTexas.com

We could even see hail with diameters 2" or greater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egVWk_0lJk7Yvp00
CBSNewsTexas.com

Then the cold air arrives on strong northerly winds making for a cold St. Patrick's day with highs in the lower 50s.

CBSNewsTexas.com

We are expecting near freezing temperatures for Saturday and Sunday mornings. You may want to postpone gardening plans this week or be prepared to cover up any sensitive vegetation for a few nights.

