Law & Crime

‘I know where you live, motherf—–‘: Brand new middle school principal arrested after Christmas Day ‘terroristic threat’ comes to light

By Matt Naham,

3 days ago

Leroy Littles Sr. (L) in a Jefferson County Public Schools photo and (R) in a mugshot (Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

On March 8, a newly minted principal in Kentucky touted “high standards for all” in a memo announcing his arrival to the whole community. On March 13, his first day on the job at Frederick Law Olmsted Academy North, Leroy Littles Sr. was served a warrant and arrested in a misdemeanor terroristic threatening case dating back to Christmas Day.

The longtime English teacher and behavioral coach for Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) in Louisville faces charges of third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault, both Class A misdemeanors. Under Kentucky law, such offenses are punishable by time behind bars not to exceed 12 months.

Related Coverage:

    Kentucky statutes say that a person commits third-degree terroristic threatening when threatening “to commit any crime likely to result in death or serious physical injury to another person or likely to result in substantial property damage to another person.” Assault in the fourth degree occurs when a person “intentionally or wantonly causes physical injury to another person” or recklessly “causes physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument.”

    WDRB reported that the Bullitt County warrant was executed by the Hillview Police Department. Littles allegedly attacked his girlfriend’s ex on Christmas Day, per the report:

    A Hillview Police report said a man was leaving his home with his ex-girlfriend, when her new boyfriend, Littles, pulled up and began arguing with her. Littles allegedly assaulted the man and left him with injuries on his face and head.

    The victim was checked by EMS at the scene and was advised to go to a hospital for treatment.

    Littles also allegedly said: “I know where you live, motherf—–, I’ll be back.”

    According to the report, the victim had video evidence of the attack and photos of the resulting injuries to his head and ribs, leading to a warrant on Dec. 28.

    As recently as March 8, the school district praised Littles for his “ability to connect with the young men, their families, and the staff at Olmsted North” and announced him as the new principal.

    “His range of educational experience and successful leadership opportunities will allow him to make an impact immediately,” said Dr. Nate Meyer, assistant superintendent for Accelerated Improvement Schools.

    Littles himself was quoted touting his “three core beliefs,” namely: “high standards for all,” a “decrease [in] barriers and inequities for marginalized students,” and fostering an “inclusive environment where students and staff feel supported and sense of belonging.”

    “I am excited, honored, and privileged to take on the next chapter in my educational journey as the principal of Frederick Law Olmsted Academy North,” Littles added.

    In a letter to parents, Dr. Meyer reportedly emphasized that the charges were not related to any activity at the school and that assistant principal Ebony Booker is now the top official at Olmsted Academy North.

    Law&Crime left an email with the district inquiring as to Littles’ employment status. Local reporting only said that the district is currently following protocols on how to handle allegations against one of their own, suggesting that Littles is on leave pending further investigation.

    In a brief telephone call with Law&Crime, Bullitt County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bailey Taylor noted this office only prosecutes felonies, and that the misdemeanor case is being handled by the office of Bullitt County Attorney Tammy Baker.

    Citing court records, Taylor said the misdemeanor case was set for arraignment on March 29 at 9 a.m. in Judge Jennifer Porter’s courtroom.

    It’s not immediately clear if Littles has an attorney in this matter.

