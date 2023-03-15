UPDATE: Driver arrested following deadly crash on Hwy 101 near Paso Robles

UPDATE (11:23 a.m.) - Alcohol was believed to have played a role in a deadly wrong-way crash in Paso Robles Tuesday night on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 11:18 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Wellsona Road.

CHP says Alvaro AlvizoDiaz, 33, of Ventura was heading eastbound on Wellsona Road and turned southbound into the northbound lanes of Highway 101.

He was reportedly driving around 65 miles per hour when CHP says he crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle driven by Isaldo ArellanoSantiago, 38, of Oxnard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say AlvizoDiaz sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was also arrested. CHP says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

A passenger in his vehicle was treated on scene for pain but refused to be transported to the hospital.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: Fire officials responded to reports of a crash near Paso Robles Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. along Highway 101 near Wellsona Road in Paso Robles.

Fire officials say when they arrived they found three people at the scene, and extrication was needed to get them out of the vehicle.

Two of them were transported to the hospital, another person died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.