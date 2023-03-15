‘Anything that Floats’ race returns to Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock River Anything That Floats race is returning for 2023.

Each year, more than 50 homemade rafts float down the heart of Rockford from the Auburn Street bridge to Prairie Street Brewing Company.

The racecourse is 1.65 miles in length and will take place Sunday, August 20, 2023 (rain date is Sunday, August 27) from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

New to this year’s race is the “Release the Quackin’” where participants can launch a rubber duck toward a target in the middle of the Rock River for a chance to win prizes.

The race has helped to raise donations to support local efforts for the Fourth of July celebration, Rockford Ski Broncs, Rock River Trail Initiative and other area non-profits and charities. In the four previous years, the event was widely attended and collectively generated $20,000+ in proceeds to benefit these charities.

Participants can begin registering for the 2023 race on the website at www.rratfr.com . The registration deadline is August 14, 2023. The entry fee for rafts (with hulls or without hulls) is $100 per team (up to 10 crew members).

Race day schedule of events includes:

10:00 a.m.: Check-in starts (all categories)

12:00 p.m.: Race begins at the Auburn Street bridge

12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.: Release the Quackin’ on the dock at Prairie Street Brewing Company

4:00 p.m.: Awards ceremony at Prairie Street Brewhouse

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: After-party at Prairie Street Brewing Company featuring local band Dirty Fishnet Stockings

