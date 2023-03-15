Chloe Fineman Worried ‘SNL’ Parody of Drew Barrymore Was Too ‘Mean’

Live from “Saturday Night”… it might be too “mean” of a sketch.

“SNL” cast member Chloe Fineman revealed that she second-guessed leading a parody of Drew Barrymore’s now-infamous TikTok videos of her dancing in the rain and discovering a window.

“I felt like I was trolling her last summer, because she was just giving these undeniable hits,” Fineman told The Los Angeles Times .

Fineman parodied the video on her social media page, but later worried if the subsequent “SNL” sketch was “mean.”

“I sent it to a bunch of people, like, ‘Is this mean? I love Drew Barrymore. Is this OK?'” Fineman said. “Because I think she’s like our nation’s gem. I’m team ‘too much.'”

Fineman and Barrymore had become friendly after Fineman’s years-running impressions of her. After the “SNL” skit debuted, Barrymore invited Fineman to guest star on her daytime talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show” and impersonate her face-to-face. Barrymore thanked Fineman onstage and admitted the “SNL” parodies reminded her it’s better to be “ taken silly ” than seriously. The “Wedding Singer” actress also gushed that Fineman’s spoof “brought so much joy” to her and encouraged her to “keep doing this” on “SNL.”

Barrymore recalled to The Los Angeles Times of the first “SNL” skit satirizing “The Drew Barrymore Show” just three weeks before it premiered in September 2020 as inspiring an epiphany.

“Everything shifted in that moment,” Barrymore said of seeing herself be parodied on the sketch show. “It set me free and stopped me from beating up on myself as much. It opened up doors inside me that went, ‘It’s OK for you to be silly. Maybe you won’t get fired.'”

The “50 First Dates” actress added that she is mostly done with acting at the moment, unless an opportunity to star opposite Adam Sandler or to direct came about.

“I just need to be myself. I struggle to be someone else, but I just can’t see acting right now,” Barrymore said. “I know that sounds sad and dismissive, and I hate when people are like, ‘I’m retiring,’ or ‘This is my goodbye.’ I don’t want it to come off that way.”

Barrymore previously revealed that she practiced Method acting during 2009 Emmy-winning made-for-TV biopic “Grey Gardens” alongside Jessica Lange.

“I definitely, on certain projects, like when I did ‘Grey Gardens,’ this film I did where I played beloved real-life woman Edie Beale, I was so nervous I didn’t really chit-chat with everybody on set,” Barrymore said of her transformative technique. “I just really stayed in character.”