Open in App
Asheville, NC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Armed felon arrested in Asheville

By Kennedy Davis,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjRms_0lJjzQPX00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested an armed felon Tuesday while investigating a series of violent crimes.

According to the police department, during the investigation officers located and arrested 24-year-old Nathaniel Charles Smith near the 500 block of Hendersonville Road.

During the arrest, officers seized a Glock 23 pistol and 1.3 grams of Fentanyl.

Smith was charged with:

  • possession of a firearm by felon
  • felony possess schedule II
  • carrying a concealed gun
  • simple possess schedule II
  • driving while license revoked

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $31,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Asheville, NC newsLocal Asheville, NC
MISSING: Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old Henderson County man, officials say
Etowah, NC9 hours ago
Felon arrested while in possession of fentanyl and firearm, police say
Asheville, NC3 days ago
Two arrested during Asheville crime prevention efforts
Asheville, NC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deputies searching for 2 teens on the run, missing from foster home in Pickens Co.
Clemson, SC15 hours ago
Man faces DUI charge following traffic stop in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Upstate man sentenced to life in prison for 11th burglary
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Pedestrian dies in crash in Franklin
Franklin, NC1 day ago
Pedestrian hit, killed in Franklin roadway
Franklin, NC1 day ago
McDowell County says wildfire 85% contained, has burned nearly 90 acres
Marion, NC11 hours ago
Two students found with weapons at Upstate High School
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
Wingstop to open additional location in Spartanburg Co.
Duncan, SC1 day ago
Bike crossing to get safer for riders
Greenville, SC2 days ago
Teen drowns after jumping into Cleveland County lake, police say
Cherryville, NC16 hours ago
Traffic safety checks to be held in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, SC3 days ago
First Responder Friday: Easley Police drone first responder program
Easley, SC2 days ago
Spartanburg Police Department announces public comment portal
Spartanburg, SC2 days ago
Upstate woman celebrates 105th birthday
Easley, SC1 day ago
Around 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills found as deputies respond to domestic situation
Ellenboro, NC4 days ago
Mother charged with child's death found incapable to stand trial, will receive treatment
Asheville, NC2 days ago
Spartanburg School District 5 hosts massive active shooter drill
Spartanburg, SC1 day ago
3 Brothers Captured A Runaway Cow On Interstate 40 In North Carolina
Asheville, NC1 day ago
Letter: The sad decline of downtown Asheville
Asheville, NC14 hours ago
Brush fire off Sardis Road 100% contained
Asheville, NC2 days ago
Suspects wanted for stealing 1 mil. worth of jewelry at mall
Greenville, SC4 days ago
NC mom and son nabbed with 1,400 fentanyl pills after ‘domestic situation’ brings deputies to home, officials say
Ellenboro, NC4 days ago
Frustration grows over living conditions at Hendersonville apartment complex
Hendersonville, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy