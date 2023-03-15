Armed felon arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested an armed felon Tuesday while investigating a series of violent crimes.
According to the police department, during the investigation officers located and arrested 24-year-old Nathaniel Charles Smith near the 500 block of Hendersonville Road.
During the arrest, officers seized a Glock 23 pistol and 1.3 grams of Fentanyl.
Smith was charged with:
- possession of a firearm by felon
- felony possess schedule II
- carrying a concealed gun
- simple possess schedule II
- driving while license revoked
He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $31,500 bond. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0