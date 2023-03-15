Open in App
Terre Haute, IN
THPD: Police dog tracks down hidden suspect

By Brandyn Benter,

3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A police K-9 was involved in the arrest of a man Monday night in Terre Haute.

That’s according to the Terre Haute Police Department , which announced the arrest of 43-year-old Jeremy A. Cox on Wednesday in a post to social media.

Police said the situation began Monday at 1:59 a.m. at the Margaret Housing Complex when THPD got a call about a domestic battery suspect returning to a residence and destroying property.

Court Docs: Online drug deal gone wrong leaves 2 juveniles shot, 1 arrested

Cox reportedly fled from the scene before police arrived, but was found to have active warrants for several charges. Those warrants included felony intimidation, domestic battery, escape, possession of marijuana, and resisting law enforcement.

Police said a THPD K-9 began to track Cox, which led to a wooded area north of the housing complex. As the dog approached the area where Cox was hiding, the man reportedly surrendered to police and was taken into custody without further incident.

Cox is scheduled to appear in Vigo County Court on Wednesday on multiple cases, one of which began back in November of 2018, another from 2020, and a third from 2021.

