Henrico Property Transactions: Feb. 22-28, 2023

5801 North Crestwood Avenue

– $195,000, 965 SF (built in 1950), from Rhonda I. Burton to OCP1 LLC.

2609 Harvie Road – $200,000, 1,360 SF (built in 1973), from Barbara E. Howard to Elizabeth L. Seward and James Johnson III.

1604 Northbury Avenue – $243,000, 1,144 SF (built in 2003), from Bernard J. Grasberger to Darian P. Holmes and Matthew S. Clementi.

2303 Poates Drive – $270,000, 1,728 SF (built in 1965), from John Richard Walker to Mark and Elizabeth Fagan.

1426 Patriot Circle – $286,000, 1,111 SF (built in 1998), from Antonica L. Fairbanks to Kevin M. Murphy.

6055 White Oak Road – $325,000, 2,104 SF (built in 1920), from Travis W. and Elizabeth D. Voncanon to Lucas E. and Olivia A. Wagner.

5433 Boar Swamp Road – $349,000, 1,378 SF (built in 1963), from Cristobal Govea to Ryan W. and Shannon M. Cooley.

10912 Forest Trace Lane – $370,000, 1,891 SF (built in 1994), from Lindsey Harman Green to Samantha L. Rowley and David M. Puryear Jr.

8010 Wistar Glen Drive, Unit B – $395,000, 2,452 SF (built in 2020), from Li-Ping Hsu to Zhen Yu.

10949 Parkshire Lane – $400,000, 2,123 SF (built in 2014), from John Christian Tennant to Stanley Jyi Liu and Chiao Yen Yu.

4835 Carriage Homes Terrace – $436,900, 2,069 SF (built in 2023), from Townhomes at Parham Place LLC to Amy Marie Martin and George E. Martin Jr.

2825 Willbrook Drive – $475,000, 2,171 SF (built in 1996), from John P. and Beth A. Maddox to Alexander C. Albro.

4801 Craigs Mill Court – $499,000, 2,247 SF (built in 1997), from Rodney Wayne Gray to Fayez Mo and Sheeba Adli.

5524 Jones Mill Drive – $512,000, 2,310 SF (built in 1999), from William D. and Michele A. Heffler to Monica Sainz Huang and John Sainz.

594 Hazel Drive – $529,000, 2,200 SF (built in 2023), from Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Rahul Nippani and Prathyusha Vadlamudi.

9517 Heather Spring Drive – $540,000, 2,302 SF (built in 1987), from David N. Levet to Catherine Pegram and Bryan Trammell.

11209 Ambry Lane – $626,700, 3,066 SF (built in 2017), from Robert J. Bryant to Manoj Kumar Ayichuveetil Kalathil Et Al.

719 Keats Road – $650,000, 2,081 SF (built in 1959), from Kenneth W. Abrams and Bridget A. Quinn to Kelsea Starr and Joseph Giglio.

5100 Cobblestone Landing Place – $721,510, 3,440 SF (built in 2003), from John A. and Jennifer A. Merchant to Sulekha Dimri and Vijay Kumar.

5809 Grayley Court – $1,600,000, 4,987 SF (built in 2008), from Christian Idiodi Trustee to Ritesh Kiranbhai Patel to Zeel K. Desai.

