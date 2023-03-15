Law Roach Says “I’m Out,” Announces Retirement From Fashion

Celebrity stylist Law Roach has abruptly retired from the fashion industry. The 44-year-old uploaded an announcement to Instagram on Tuesday (March 14) citing non-specific conflict as his reasoning for stepping away.

Kerry Washington Wears Dress Worn By Whitney Houston To American Black Film Festival Honors

“My Cup is empty…thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” wrote the self-proclaimed image architect in the caption.

“Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win…I’m out.”

TLaw





Tems Responds After Blocking Views With Gorgeous Gown At 2023 Oscars: "Oops"

Related Story



Kerry Washington Wears Dress Worn By Whitney Houston To American Black Film Festival Honors



Throughout his years in the industry, Roach has used his talents in many roles. He served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model from 2016 to 2018 and a permanent judge on the HBOMax competition series Legendary in its three-season run in 2020-2022.

From red carpets to films to the Met Gala , to album covers, Roach has styled Megan The Stallion , Kerry Washington, Lil Durk, Issa Rae, Lewis Hamilton, and more. The Chicago-bred creative most notably styled Zendaya, helping elevate her profile from Disney darling to A-List celebrity on every best-dressed list .

In November 2022, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awarded Roach the inaugural stylist award.

Zendaya and Law Roach attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

“It’s not as easy as it looks. Just work hard, be honest and trustworthy, and wait your turn,” he shared with HypeBeast in an interview published in April 2022.

“I came into this industry and I had a vision — I had a goal. I wanted my name to be in conversations with people considered to be the best at this job. And by the grace of God and a lot of hard work, I think I’ve achieved that at this point. Or, hopefully, I’m close to achieving it.”

Cardi B Fashionably Fulfills Weekly Court-Ordered Community Service