Learn how to skate for free in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County’s free learn how-to skate program is kicking off on April 1. The program continues on Saturdays from April 1 through May 6.

The program will be instructed for free by the Skating Collaborative at the Albany County Hockey Facility, 18 Hockey Lane in Albany. Those who are interested can register at the Albany County Parks and Recreation website , limited spots are available.

