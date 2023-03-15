Open in App
Bluffton, SC
The Island Packet

Former ice cream shop transforms into bar with ‘wine battles’ in Old Town Bluffton

By Sebastian Lee,

3 days ago

The casks are open, and glasses are being poured at Bluffton’s new wine bar, Wine Time.

The business is owned by Hilton Head residents Rob and Lauren Bazemore and opened last week at 6 Promenade St., Unit 1003, the former location of Ben and Jerry’s in Old Town Bluffton.

Wine Time features over 350 different wine labels coming from both the United States and across the world. Wine selection is mostly from family wineries that specialize in natural, organic production, according to a press release from the new business.

Those not interested in buying a whole bottle can choose from about two dozen varieties offered by-the-glass or a handful of wine-based cocktails.

And it’s not just wine. Small plates, cheese and charcuterie options are available to accompany the wine. The cheeses are also sourced from across the country and around the world.

Wine battles

Wine Time’s menu regularly will include “wine battles.” Every couple weeks, the bar will pit two or three wines against each other, and participants can vote for their favorite.

The battle themes highlight differences in technique, price point, ages and other factors that set wines apart from one another.

“We want to meet people where they are, whether they’re wine novice or they have a lot of experience with wine,” said Lauren Bazemore. “So we’re trying some of these fun ways to do that. People can have experiences with these different wines without purchasing a whole bottle or being intimidated to ask a question.”

For each wine battle ticket or bottle of wine purchased, $1 will be donated to a nonprofit. A different nonprofit will be chosen every month. In March, Wine Time is donating to E for All , which is dedicated to helping people start and maintain businesses.

Also for sale are hand-painted wine glasses, candles, bread and other goods from local businesses and artisans.

Wine Time is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

