These 26 "The Last Of Us" Behind-The-Scenes Facts Will Give You The Strength To Keep Going While We Wait For Season 2

The Season 1 finale of The Last of Us left us all deeply in our feelings.
Like, it was so good, tho.
And now we're left with a Joel and Ellie-sized hole not just in our Sunday evening television schedule, but in our hearts.
So, to help ease the pain, here are 26 behind-the-scenes facts to keep you afloat.
*MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD*
1. While filming the joke book scenes, Bella Ramsey turned to on-set inside jokes to make Pedro Pascal laugh.
2. The stars of the show were told not to play the game that inspired the show prior to filming.
3. On-set temperatures were so frigid while filming Episode 8 that Bella Ramsey could barely speak.
4. The original voice and motion capture actor who portrayed Joel in the video game was in an episode of the show.
6. Bella Ramsey apparently squatted Pedro Pascal while on set.
7. Pedro Pascal forgot he was cast as Joel due to the effects of a sleep aid.
8. Bella Ramsey got a real black eye during filming.
9. During the reunion scene between Joel and his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), Pedro Pascal cried during every single take, even when he wasn't on camera.
10. Pedro Pascal's favorite scenes to film were of him and Bella Ramsey riding the horse.
11. Storm Reid inspired Bella Ramsey to enroll in university.
12. Mahershala Ali was apparently in the running to play Joel.
13. Merle Dandridge, the actor who played Marlene in the video game, got the rare opportunity to also portray the character in the live-action adaptation.
14. Bella Ramsey got so used to speaking with an American accent that it was hard for them to switch back.
15. Troy Baker gave his blessing to Pedro Pascal taking over the role.
16. Pedro Pascal played songs from Olivia Newton-John's Xanadu on set to keep everyone in good spirits.
17. The huge fight scene in Episode 5 was done using practical effects, and was shot over the course of three weeks.
18. The Bloater, which wasn't CGI either, and the actor inside the suit is, well... 😳
19. The decision to cut one of Joel's most iconic lines from the video game was actually Pedro Pascal's decision.
20. Pedro Pascal was intimidated by the role because the video game series is so beloved.
21. The actors portraying the infected had to go through a movement bootcamp to learn how to be extra creepy.
22. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey were cracking each other up on set so much they delayed shooting.
23. Gabriel Luna couldn't help but take some custom-made costume pieces from set.
24. Pedro Pascal's now-iconic valley girl voice on SNL was inspired by The Last of Us .
25. The Last of Us was almost an animated series instead.
26. And finally, there's at least two more seasons on the way!
What did you think of The Last of Us Season 1? Let me know in the comments!
