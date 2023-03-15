These 26 "The Last Of Us" Behind-The-Scenes Facts Will Give You The Strength To Keep Going While We Wait For Season 2

Pedro revealed on an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that when he got the call telling him he was cast in The Last of Us , he was deep in an Ambien haze. "I take an Ambien to go to sleep, because they've got my adrenaline going and my hopes up," he said. The only problem was that by time he woke up the next morning, he'd forgotten taking the call the night before. "I was excited...but I didn't remember. I woke up in the morning, and the first thing that occurred to me was like, 'Oh man, I really want that job.'" But when he finally looked at his phone and saw texts congratulating him on landing the role, he was like, "Oh yeah, I got the job!"