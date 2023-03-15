Charleston police report 20 guns stolen from cars in February

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is reminding the public to lock their cars at night after more than a dozen guns were stolen last month.

According to CPD, there were 52 vehicle thefts reported during the month of February, 32 of which involved unlocked cars.

Those incidents resulted in 20 firearms being stolen, authorities said.

South Carolina law requires firearms to be stored in a closed compartment in the “luggage compartment” of a vehicle without a permit, but a person with a concealed weapons permit is allowed to keep a handgun in an open or closed compartment or under any seat within the vehicle.

“It’s that time again…we would like to remind you how important it is to always lock up your vehicle, and remove all valuables left in plain sight,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Remembering to lock it up can help to keep you and our community safe.”

