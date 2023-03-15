Are Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Still Together? Updates on Their Iconic Love Story

Going strong and serving up all the nostalgia! Leighton Meester and Adam Brody had Gossip Girl and The O.C. fans shook when they got together and now, they're proving why they're the perfect low-key Hollywood couple.

The pair got married in February 2014, years after they first met on the set of The Oranges in 2011. They've since welcomed two kids together, daughter Arlo Day and a son whose name has yet to be revealed.

Keep reading for details on their relationship and where the couple stands now.

Are Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Still Together?

As of March 2023, the pair is still going strong. At the time, Leighton posed with Adam for a rare outing together as they walked the red carpet for the premiere of his movie Shazam: Fury of the Gods .

"It's bang night!" the actor joked to Entertainment Tonight at the time about his wife's stylish fringe. "She has an identical haircut to our daughter, and I have an identical haircut to my son right now. Like a curly mullet."

Do Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Have Kids?

The couple shares two kids together. They welcomed their daughter, Arlo Day, in August 2015. Years later, the couple welcomed a baby boy . Adam confirmed the news in September 2020. However, the duo has kept details about their home life under wraps.

The Gossip Girl alum did give rare insight into her life as a mother of two while promoting movie The Weekend Away in March 2022.

“I really was excited about playing a new mother who’s having a weekend away for the first time, which is the most exciting and really the most terrifying prospect when you have a new baby,” Leighton told Cosmopolitan U.K. at the time. “I felt like that was the kind of character that I could very easily relate to, slip into, and have compassion for. When I got the script breakdown it was like a 35-year-old with a 10-month-old and I was like, ‘That is exactly me.'”

She went on to explain what it's like when leaving her babies to film a new project.

“The element of being away from your child is very different from when you’re with your child,” Leighton further explained. “At least for me. When anything happens, if your kid gets hurt or something happens, that’s your number one concern.”

What Have Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Said About Each Other?

While Leighton and Adam keep their love out of the public eye, the couple has made the rare comment about their relationship in various interviews over the years.

“He’s my best friend,” the "Good Girls Go Bad" singer gushed to The Hollywood Reporter in May 2019. “I wanna work with him on everything, and I think he’s the best in everything.”