Sebastopol Center for the Arts starts major fundraising drive

Founded in 1988, the Sebastopol Center for the Arts has built a lengthy resume, with years of arts classes, exhibits, film festivals and music and dance performances.

Its most popular annual events are the Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival and two annual artists’ open studio tours: Sonoma County Art Trails and Art at the Source. The center also created and runs the Sonoma County Poet Laureate program.

Now, still struggling with the loss of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown and a severe staff shortage, the center has launched an ambitious Bay Area-wide fundraising campaign called “Save the Center.” The goal is to raise $285,000 by June 30 and an additional $285,000 by the end of the year.

“Since February, we’ve raised $190,000 from major donors, but it’s not enough,” said Sally Baker, the center’s board president.

At the end of 2022, the center’s executive management team announced their retirement. The board brought on an interim executive team — Sue Ellen McCann and Steve Markus — whose six-month term ends in May.

“We need to begin our search for a permanent director,” Baker said.

Including McCann and Markus, the center’s current paid staff equals two and a half full-time-equivalent employees, supported by a couple of contractors.

“According to other facilities of the same size, our staff should be closer to seven,” Baker said.

"The pandemic put us behind because a lot of our revenue comes from renting out our facilities, and we lost those rentals,“ she added.

The center decided to expand its fundraising efforts to cover the entire Bay Area because its major events draw attendees from the entire region.

“We are reaching so many people,” Baker said. “We are an integral part of the community. It has been 35 years. We started small and just grew and grew.”

For more information, call 707-829-4797, email info@sebarts.org or visit sebarts.org.

