Open in App
Santa Rosa, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Press Democrat

Teen guitarist Ryan Woodard got a boost from Buddy Guy

By DAN TAYLOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPzQI_0lJjeg7Y00

It’s been five years now since young guitarist Ryan Woodard got invited onstage to jam with blues legend Buddy Guy at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center. It was a spontaneous moment that got some local public attention, but it was only a glimpse into Ryan’s story.

Now 16 years old and a junior at Montgomery High School, he’s leader of his own band, the Ryan Woodard Trio, and maintains a busy performance schedule both with his trio and playing solo.

He’ll perform with his trio Saturday at the Belly Left Coast Kitchen & Taproom in downtown Santa Rosa, playing blues and classic rock. He also has played at the Victory House in Santa Rosa’s Epicenter and at HopMonk Tavern, among other local venues.

“I did more than 60 shows last year,” he said, including solo shows and performances with the School of Rock house band.

“My hope and dream is touring and collaborating with famous people. I want to attend the Berklee College of Music in Boston,” he said.

Ryan was diagnosed with autism at age 3 and started playing guitar at age 9, said his father, Travis Woodard, general manager of Urban Tree Farm Nursery.

“He wants to be an advocate for people with autism and show that people with autism can make a difference,” Travis said.

When the School of Rock opened in Santa Rosa in 2019, Ryan was one of the first students there and soon became leader of the private music school’s house band, a position he’s held for the past four years.

“School of Rock has been one of the most positive influences on Ryan's life. It's given him something he can feel confident about. It taught him about leadership, and it has given him a great community with similar interests,” Ryan’s father said.

Ryan plays not only guitar and sings, but also plays piano, harmonica, drums, bass, ukulele and mandolin. He has started writing his own songs, too.

His trio includes Conor Manning on drums and Chris Bradley on bass. “We’ve been working together for about a year,” Ryan said.

Ryan’s memory of his moment with Buddy Guy is still vivid. He was in sixth grade and attended the concert with his grandfather. He got the chance to talk about his guitar playing with Guy’s crew and then drew the attention of Guy himself.

“He was coming downstage and around the crowd, and he gave me a serious look,” Ryan said. “Then his guitar technician came and got me.”

For more information on Ryan Woodard and his trio, visit RyanWoodardTrio.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Rosa, CA newsLocal Santa Rosa, CA
20 Favorite Bakeries in Sonoma County
Healdsburg, CA3 days ago
Sonoma County airport passenger traffic in February buoyed by return of Dallas flight
Santa Rosa, CA2 days ago
Parents demand answers following attack on student at Casa Grande HS in Petaluma
Petaluma, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Discover the Heartwarming Story of the Robin Williams Tunnel
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Julia Olson of Windsor named Miss Teen Sonoma County 2023
Windsor, CA2 days ago
The Woman Behind Two of the Bay Area’s Most Stunning Restaurants Has Another in the Works
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
How much rain the Bay Area is likely to see in coming days
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Fighting for Lucy: Danville Parents Search for a Cure
Danville, CA2 days ago
LeFever Mattson and the real estate buys that have Sonoma residents alarmed
Sonoma, CA2 days ago
Ukiah to host free tire collection on Saturday, March 18
Ukiah, CA2 days ago
Family Speaks Out About Funeral Company at Center of Hayward Remains Controversy
Hayward, CA2 days ago
Day Around the Bay: Sergio Romo Signs Symbolic Contract, Will Retire as A Giant
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Thursday Morning What's Up: Fatal Collision On Westbound Bay Bridge Causes Early Morning Backup
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Bay Area man with long criminal history convicted of murder in Marysville car crash
Marysville, CA1 day ago
Police seek mother alleged to have abducted infant son in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA11 hours ago
Rohnert Park Loses $20,000 Donation Money Leading to Changes to Deposits
Rohnert Park, CA1 day ago
‘Suspicious death' investigated by police in East San Jose
San Jose, CA18 hours ago
Motorcyclist shoots man driving in San Francisco's Mission District
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Sunken boat that posed navigational hazard pulled out of Sacramento River Deep Water Channel
Rio Vista, CA2 days ago
There’s an abandoned octagon house hidden in the San Francisco woods
San Francisco, CA7 days ago
Fatal Friday night collision in Antioch leaves 1 dead, 2 in critical condition
Antioch, CA20 hours ago
Driver seriously injured after car slams into San Leandro garage
San Leandro, CA1 day ago
BART passenger shot, pistol-whipped
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Woman Arrested for Arson at Motel 6 in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
PHOTOS: Van full of marijuana explodes on Highway 101
Santa Rosa, CA4 days ago
Police: Bay Area driver in deadly hit-and-run had history of DUI
Pittsburg, CA2 days ago
Several injured in felony DUI hit-and-run in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Two Arrested for Attempted Murder in Downtown Santa Rosa Back in November 2022
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy