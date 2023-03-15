Open in App
UFC 286 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Two Hall of Famers call international PPV

By Mike Bohn,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqBI4_0lJjdP1s00

The fourth numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 286 at The O2 in London.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the plans – and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC 286 broadcast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nb58m_0lJjdP1s00
Jeunesse Arena

UFC 286’s main card airs on pay-per-view/streams via ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the U.S. beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Televised prelims on ESPNews start at 3 p.m. ET following early prelims, which are slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+.

UFC 286 roving reporter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MueOZ_0lJjdP1s00
Megan Olivi

Longtime UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC 286 octagon announcer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aoSw2_0lJjdP1s00
Bruce Buffer

The most famous octagon announcer will do his thing once again. Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC 286 cageside commentators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BkRA_0lJjdP1s00
Daniel Cormier

Jon Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside, and he will command play-by-play alongside color commentators UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

Because UFC 286 is an international event, Joe Rogan will not commentate the card, per usual.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 286.

