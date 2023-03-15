UFC 286 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Two Hall of Famers call international PPV

The fourth numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 286 at The O2 in London.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the plans – and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC 286 broadcast

UFC 286’s main card airs on pay-per-view/streams via ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the U.S. beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Televised prelims on ESPNews start at 3 p.m. ET following early prelims, which are slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+.

UFC 286 roving reporter

Megan Olivi

Longtime UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC 286 octagon announcer

Bruce Buffer

The most famous octagon announcer will do his thing once again. Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC 286 cageside commentators

Daniel Cormier

Jon Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside, and he will command play-by-play alongside color commentators UFC Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping.

Because UFC 286 is an international event, Joe Rogan will not commentate the card, per usual.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 286.