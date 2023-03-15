Open in App
Rhinebeck, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Brantley Gilbert coming to the Dutchess County Fair

By Sara Rizzo,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnOOg_0lJjVFEK00

RHINEBECK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Country star Brantley Gilbert is coming to the Dutchess County Fair for its 177th season. He is set to perform on August 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Gilbert is an Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association award winner. He best known for the songs “Bottoms Up” and “The Weekend.”

The Dutchess County Fair is set to return to Rhinebeck from August 22 to August 27. The fair will have over 50 rides, hundreds of vendors, animals and music.

Best restaurants in Valatie/Kinderhook, according to Yelp

Combo fair admission and concert tickets go on sale on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Dutchess County Fairgrounds website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crisp Locally-Made Pickles Get New Outlet In Kingston, New York
Kingston, NY19 hours ago
More improv comedy headed to Albany
Albany, NY18 hours ago
New date announced for Springsteen’s Albany concert
Albany, NY1 day ago
Flower and Garden Expo blooms in Capital Region
Troy, NY21 hours ago
Matchbox Twenty adds special guest Ben Rector to SPAC concert
Cohoes, NY1 day ago
Watervliet Restaurant Week set for April
Watervliet, NY20 hours ago
Capital Region concert roundup: March 17-23
Albany, NY1 day ago
Mini Family Fun Center For Sale in Saugerties, New York
Saugerties, NY2 days ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: March 13-17
Albany, NY1 day ago
NYS Writers Institute presents 3rd Albany Film Festival
Albany, NY1 day ago
Metaphysical, curiosities shop opening in Crossgates
Guilderland, NY2 days ago
Former “Cash Cab,” host Ben Bailey coming to Cohoes
Cohoes, NY2 days ago
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: March 17-19
Albany, NY2 days ago
Fantastic: 24-Hour Diner Finally Returning to Kingston, New York
Kingston, NY2 days ago
Stores coming, going and staying in Stuyvesant Plaza
Albany, NY2 days ago
Homemade Cooking Just Got More ‘Handsome’ in the Hudson Valley
Newburgh, NY3 days ago
Restorations at Kate Mullany House almost complete
Troy, NY1 day ago
Newburgh to host Central Hudson town hall meeting
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
The Best Responses to the Possible Steven Tyler Sighting in New Paltz
New Paltz, NY3 days ago
Greenwich falls to defending state champ Millbrook in semifinal action
Greenwich, NY8 hours ago
Entries due soon for Capital Region poetry slam
Rensselaer, NY2 days ago
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Are you a hoarder if you keep old cassette tapes and HS trophies?
Albany, NY2 days ago
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
Albany, NY1 day ago
1 Arrested After Hudson Valley Mother Killed In Head-On Crash
Wallkill, NY2 days ago
Dog Found Wandering in New Windsor, NY Still Looking For Family
New Windsor, NY2 days ago
Popular Bookstore Set to Expand, Including New Lower Hudson Valley Location
Hartsdale, NY3 days ago
Historic Albany building renamed for former Gov. Paterson
Albany, NY1 day ago
Man Steals Motorized Shopping Cart From Target, Joyrides Around Poughkeepsie Galleria
Poughkeepsie, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy