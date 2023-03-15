Open in App
Raiders re-sign swing tackle Brandon Parker on one-year deal

By Marcus Mosher,

5 days ago
One move that went a bit under the radar on Tuesday was the re-signing of veteran offensive tackle Brandon Parker. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, it’s a one-year deal worth $1.5 million that could potentially earn Parker $4 million if he were to hit all of his incentives.

Parker was in line to be the team’s starting right tackle, but he suffered a pectoral injury early in training camp that would eventually require season-ending surgery. But Parker does have a lot of experience as he’s appeared in 54 games with the Raiders during his career.

The good news is that at just $1.5 million, it’s clear the Raiders aren’t expecting him to be a starter. Instead, he will compete with Thayer Munford as the team’s swing tackle. That should be a pretty fun competition to watch during training camp and in the preseason.

Parker is going into his age-28 season and should be fully recovered from his pectoral injury. After being a third-round pick by the team in 2018, this will officially be his sixth season wearing the Silver and Black.

