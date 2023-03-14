Open in App
Disney on Ice Tickets Could Be Yours!

7 days ago
Want to experience all your favorite Disney characters with a twist? Then you’ve gotta see Disney on Ice!

Get ready to see all your Disney favorites at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on March 31st @ 7pm and News 104.5 WOKV has your chance at tickets! All you have to do to win is use the entry form below and register to win now!


Don’t want to chance it? Purchase tickets now a ticketmaster.com

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook !

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/14/23 – 3/31/23. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV website ( www.wokv.com ). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

