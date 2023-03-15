Residents evacuated amid gas leak at senior living facility in Concord

Residents were evacuated from their homes following a gas leak at a senior living facility in Concord on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Newbury Court after 9 a.m. and ordered the evacuation of residents due to the leak, according to the Concord Police Department.

Fire officials say there were elevated levels of carbon monoxide detected in the basement of the facility.

At least two people were evaluated at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

Multiple fire crews from surrounding communities assisted the Concord Fire Department.

There were no additional details available.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

