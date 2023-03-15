Open in App
Concord, MA
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

Residents evacuated amid gas leak at senior living facility in Concord

By Frank O'Laughlin, Katie Brace,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwggi_0lJjCsp000

Residents were evacuated from their homes following a gas leak at a senior living facility in Concord on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to Newbury Court after 9 a.m. and ordered the evacuation of residents due to the leak, according to the Concord Police Department.

Fire officials say there were elevated levels of carbon monoxide detected in the basement of the facility.

At least two people were evaluated at the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

Multiple fire crews from surrounding communities assisted the Concord Fire Department.

There were no additional details available.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Massive fire forces two families out of Medford multi-family home
Medford, MA3 hours ago
At least 3 displaced after raging house fire in Somerville
Somerville, MA10 hours ago
‘A loss to the area’: Raging blaze destroys liquor store, bakery in downtown Lawrence
Lawrence, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Wrentham
Wrentham, MA17 hours ago
Massachusetts coffee shop breaking barriers for people with disabilities closes
Melrose, MA12 hours ago
Boston man arrested for threatening MBTA passengers with his pet rat
Boston, MA1 day ago
Three teens arrested after early morning police chase ends in Milton front yard
Milton, MA6 hours ago
Police: Man threatened MBTA riders with pet rat named Jerry
Boston, MA1 day ago
Arrests made in police chase starting in Brockton and ending in Milton
Brockton, MA14 hours ago
Man accused of threatening plow driver with gun in Nashua after crash
Nashua, NH13 hours ago
Danvers Police Department employee on leave amid investigation into management of drug drop-off box
Danvers, MA1 day ago
Man fatally shot in late-night shooting in Lawrence
Lawrence, MA20 hours ago
Seabrook, NH Walmart Evacuated by Police
Seabrook, NH15 hours ago
Methuen police ask for help identifying men connected to spree of car break-ins
Methuen, MA8 hours ago
Pedestrian rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Westwood
Westwood, MA2 days ago
Grafton home torn down after car slammed into the side of house, one person hospitalized
Grafton, MA3 days ago
Despite off-duty nurses who stopped to render aid, 82-year-old woman killed in Norfolk County pedestrian crash
Westwood, MA21 hours ago
MBTA to lift some speed restrictions on Green Line put in place after safety violations
Boston, MA1 day ago
Arrests made after car chase ends in front yard in Milton
Milton, MA19 hours ago
Boston man accused of attempting to throw 'imposter' wife into Fort Point Channel
Boston, MA17 hours ago
Man Arrested in Connection With Double Shooting in Roxbury
Boston, MA1 day ago
Boston police announce arrest in connection with deadly double shooting
Boston, MA1 day ago
Worcester Police Sergeant, Diversity Officer Dies while Off-Duty
Worcester, MA15 hours ago
Worcester police mourn loss of officer, husband, father
Worcester, MA16 hours ago
A developer proposed housing in Peabody. To stop it, the city bought the land.
Peabody, MA1 day ago
St. Patrick’s Day in Boston: When does the parade start, are streets shut down, do bars close early?
Boston, MA1 day ago
DA: Boston man arraigned on murder charge for deadly shooting outside Slade’s restaurant
Boston, MA1 day ago
Warwick police close off roads after car crash
Warwick, RI1 day ago
Bertucci’s closes its doors
Needham, MA1 day ago
Tenant claims pizza shop owner accused of abusing employees is dishonest landlord
Boston, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy