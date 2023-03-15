Man with 2-year-old in car opens fire during road rage incident, 65-year-old bystander shot

Officials are investigating a road rage shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday morning, according to Gainesville police.

Police were called to State Route 356 on YMCA Drive in Gainesville.

They say Steven Dallas Cooper, 26, pulled out a gun and opened fire in the area.

A man who was involved in the initial road rage incident with Cooper was shot and continued driving into Gainesville where he stopped and called police. Investigators say he received minor injuries.

An innocent bystander, who was identified as a 65-year-old woman, was shot while driving down the road. She was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Investigators say there was a 2-year-old child in the car with Cooper at the time of the shooting.

Cooper has been charged with aggravated battery, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal damage to property, reckless conduct and aggravated assault. He is being held in the Hall County Jail.

