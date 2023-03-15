Open in App
Alexandria, VA
American Songwriter

Metallica Purchases Vinyl Pressing Plant

By Tina Benitez-Eves,

5 days ago

To keep up with the demand for their vinyl, Metallica has purchased the Alexandria, Virginia-based Furnace Record Pressing.

Furnace Record Pressing has worked with the band since 2008 and has produced more than five million Metallica vinyl records since 2014, including a deluxe box set reissues of Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, …And Justice For All, Metallica (The Black Album) and S&M2.

Moving ahead, the plant will be used to keep up with the demand for Metallica’s back catalog on vinyl, in addition to their forthcoming 11th album, 72 Seasons, out April 14.

“We couldn’t be more happy to take our partnership with Furnace … to the next level,” said Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich in a statement. “Their indie spirit, the passion they have for their craft—culturally we’re kindred souls.”

One of the largest record pressing companies in the U.S. at 70,000 square feet, Furnace was founded by Eric Astor in 1996, and produces standard and heavyweight pressings, in addition to color vinyl, special effect vinyl, and custom vinyl etching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6n1g_0lJiuSHf00

“Building Furnace into the dedicated and experienced family of experts that it is today has been a huge effort, but immensely gratifying,” said Astor in a statement. “Knowing our long-term future is secured while also being better able to take advantage of growth opportunities is really exciting for every member of the Furnace staff.”

Ali Miller, chief operating officer of Furnace, added, “We have found ideal partners in Metallica. They want us to continue our customer-driven focus. To that end, we look forward to providing even greater capacity and service to each of our customers in the future.”

Astor and Miller, along with Mark Reiter, vice president of operations, will retain their roles with the plant and as equity owners of the company.

“Furnace has been great to Metallica and more importantly to our fans,” said Metallica vocalist James Hetfield. “This deepened relationship between Metallica and Furnace ensures that fans of vinyl everywhere, particularly our Fifth Members, will have continued access to high-quality records in the future.”

The news of Metallica‘s purchase of the pressing plant comes weeks before the release of 72 Seasons, Metallica’s first album since the 2016 release, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct. In April, Metallica will kick off a North American and European tour that will run through 2024.

Photo by Anton Corbijn / Nasty Little Man

