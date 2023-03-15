Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

T-Mobile acquires Mint, partially owned by Ryan Reynolds

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfGbc_0lJioEO700

Mint Mobile, partly owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, is being acquired by T-Mobile as part of a cash-and-stock deal worth as much as $1.35 billion.

T-Mobile's purchase of Ka’ena Corp. will give it access the budget wireless provider Mint, along with Ultra Mobile and wholesaler Plum. The brands, which already use T-Mobile for their network, will be run as a separate business unit.

“I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile." Reynolds said in a tweet . “Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful.”

The U.S. wireless carrier said Wednesday that it is acquiring the brands’ sales, marketing, digital and service operations. It plans to use its supplier relationships and distribution scale to help grow the brands and offer competitive pricing and greater device inventory to more U.S. consumers seeking low cost offerings.

T-Mobile US Inc. said Mint and Ultra Mobile are complementary to its existing prepaid services, Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile branded prepaid and Connect by T-Mobile.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said the company plans to give a boost to Mint's already successful digital direct-to-consumer business.

“Over the long-term, we’ll also benefit from applying the marketing formula Mint has become famous for across more parts of T-Mobile," Sievert said. "We think customers are really going to win with a more competitive and expansive Mint and Ultra.”

Mint founders David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim will stay on at T-Mobile after the transaction is complete to manage the brands. Reynolds, meanwhile, will remain in his creative role for Mint.

The actual price of the deal will depend on Ka’ena Corp.’s performance during certain periods before and after the closing. The transaction is targeted to close later this year.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers in 2020 after buying rival Sprint .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Pleaded Guilty to Multiple Charges Over the Years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Not so fast. A New York grand jury will hear a final surprise witness on Monday and won't vote on Trump indictment until it's over.
Manhattan, NY9 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Astros' Altuve leaves WBC game after hit on hand by a pitch
Houston, TX8 hours ago
Nick Martinez leaves Team USA at WBC, returns to Padres camp
San Diego, CA12 hours ago
Padres notes: Trent Grisham bounces back; Fernando Tatis Jr. on odd schedule; good news on Adrian Morejon
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Minnesota United beats Rapids on road for first time, 2-1
Saint Paul, MN5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy