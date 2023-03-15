Cheltenham tragedy as eight-year-old Malinello falls and dies

A horse has died in a horror fall during the Cheltenham Festival in the first death at this year's sporting spectacle.

Eight-year-old Malinello had been competing in the National Hunt Novices' Chase when the animal suffered its fatal injury in the final race on Tuesday.

Despite the best efforts by the veterinary team at Cheltenham, in Gloucestershire, Malinello succumbed to its injuries, the Jockey Club announced, with a racecourse spokesman adding: 'Our thoughts are with all his connections.'

The tragedy has reignited calls for jump racing to be banned, with campaigners from Animal Aid claiming Malinello was the 70th horse to die from a fatal injury at Cheltenham in 20 years.

A spokesman from Animal Aid said: 'The racing industry has for too long accepted horse deaths in the pursuit of gambling, entertainment and money making. With growing public support Animal Aid will achieve its aim to end jump racing.'

Only four of the 10 horses finished the race, with Bellatrixsa and Mahler Mission among the other animals to have fallen - although neither are thought to have bee seriously hurt.

Malinello - a 125-1 runner ridden by jockey Gina Andrews - was behind the leading pack when the animal fell over the 16th fence and was fatally injured.

Owned by Martin and Lynn Jones, Malinello had raced nine times with two successes to earn nearly £20,000 in its career, having first tasted victory in November of 2023 at Newcastle before then finishing third at Newbury.

In a statement following the horse's death, animal charity the RSPCA said: 'We're very distressed to hear of the death of Malinello at the Cheltenham Festival today

'We believe that racehorses should have a good life on and off the track, and should never be exposed to unacceptable risk of injury or death. We will be discussing this incident with the BHA.'

Four horse died during last year's Cheltenham Festival. Six-year-old Ginto suffered a fatal injury in the Novice Hurdle, while Born Patriot, six, Shallwehaveonemore, five, and Mindsmadeup, 11, allfell and were fatally wounded.

An estimated 200,000 people are expected to attend this year's sporting event, which concludes on Friday.

Cheltenham Festival may have scrapped their strict dress code for the first time in their 200 year history - but that hasn't stopped stylish racegoers bringing all the glamour to Ladies Day .

The historic society event, which dates back to the early 19th century, has unveiled a new 'inclusive' dress code this year, which organisers hope will make spectators feel 'confident and at-ease' for their visit.

But despite dresses, heels and hats no longer being mandatory, glamourous guests still opted to pull out all the fashion stops for the annual event.

Queen Consort Camilla looked sophisticated in a beige long-long coat with matching suede boots as she arrived at Day Two of the festival.

The royal, 75, wore a horse-shaped silver brooch and finished off her ensemble with a fur-trimmed hat and black leather gloves and croc-effect handbag.

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall, 41, was radiant in a blue tweed wraparound coat with a bow fascinator.

The mother-of-three was all smiles as she was joined by husband Mike, who co-ordinated with Zara by wearing a blue tie.

Carol Voderman also stunned in a a tweed jacket coat with a fur lining, brown trousers and suede knee high boots.

Posing for a group photo as they arrived, one chic group of women braved the cold in cropped jackets and hats as they entered the races.