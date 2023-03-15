Open in App
May need paid subscription
The St. Helens Chronicle

Letter: Very little is being done

By Voices of the Community,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIxPL_0lJi9G4l00

I just read the letter from Mr. Turner regarding homelessness in America.

I found little fact in his theory of why people are homeless and not one viable idea of how the problem could be addressed. He seems to be saying it is the banking industry and poor individual finance management causing the problem.

Most people living and the street have mental issues, drug problems, have suffered a major life changing event like the loss of a job which led to falling deep into debt. Does any really think people want to be homeless and on the street?

Once a person has found themself homeless and on the street it is very hard start over. The resources are limited. Where do the take a shower and get clothes to go to a job interview?

Homelessness is not as simple as Mr. Turner suggests. Another percentage of homeless population are veterans who may have resources available but do not know how to access them. No one is searching them out to help them get off the street certainly not the government who they served.

The one think Mr. Turner is correct about there is lot of empty talk about solving the problem but very little is actually be done.

Patrick Klein

St. Helens

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC3 days ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
May 2023 Election: School district seeking bond approval to secure grant
Saint Helens, OR4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy