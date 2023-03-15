Teen on stolen motorcycle leads deputies on pursuit in Rowan County, sheriff says

An 18-year-old Rowan County resident is facing multiple charges after stealing a motorcycle and fleeing from deputies, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday morning, a deputy tried to stop a motorcycle speeding on I-85 North; the rider then exited onto East Innes St. and began to speed up. A short chase began into the Food Lion parking lot on Faith Road.

The sheriff’s office says the rider hit 80 mph, lost control, and lost control of the motorcycle in front of the grocery store. After the crash, the rider tried to run away on foot, but when deputies caught up with him, he began fighting and resisting arrest.

After putting on the handcuffs, the deputies identified the suspect as 18-year-old Ethan Bradley Ghent.

Ghent was taken into custody and charged with felony flee to elude, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, assault on law enforcement, carrying a concealed gun, resist, obstruct, and delay an officer, speeding more than 15 mph more than the speed limit, driving a motor vehicle with no registration plate, no operator’s license, felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ghent was out on bond with pending charges for larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstruction of justice, and injury to real property from February of 2023.

Ghent’s bond was set at $70,000, and he is currently in the custody of detention center staff.

