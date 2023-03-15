Open in App
Red Oak, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Community School District Holding Public Hearing on School Calendar

By Mandy Billings,

5 days ago
(Red Oak) The proposed 2023-2024 Red Oak School District Calendar has school beginning on August 23, 2023 and concluding on May 23, 2024.

The proposed 2023-2024 District Calendar features 1101.6 hours of instruction. Christmas Break is Monday, December 25 through Tuesday, January 2. Spring Break is March 11th. The calendar will shift from two-hour early dismissals each Wednesday to 90-minute early dismissals each Wednesday. Graduation is scheduled for May 19, 2024.

A public hearing on the Calendar is set for 5:35 p.m. tonight in the Virtual Learning Center at the Red Oak Jr-Sr High. The public can attend in person or virtually at https://meet.goto.com/509686597. Written remarks can also be sent to the Red Oak Board Secretary at dreyd@redoaksschools.org.

