InsideTheHeat

NBA Top Five Performances, March 14: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Consecutive Double-Double Against Phoenix Suns Clinched the Milwaukee Bucks’ Playoff Spot

By Jayden Armant,

5 days ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 41 points since his return from injury.

TOP PLAYERS OF THE DAY:

There may have been some slight concern for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after missing some time due to injury. Those worries went away after another superstar performance by Antetokounmpo, who had 36 points and 11 rebounds to beat the Phoenix Suns. With this victory, Milwaukee became the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot.

“We just mentioned–in the coaches’ locker room–to appreciate this,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Making the playoffs in this league is hard. You should never take anything for granted. We have a special team with our focus, our effort and our desire to keep getting better. Sometimes I just forget about celebrating.”

Antetokounmpo played an outstanding game despite not having Khris Middleton and Grayson Allen in the lineup. He had eight fourth-quarter points to pull the Bucks ahead and run away with the victory.

OTHERS:

- Evan Mobley had 26 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win over the Charlotte Hornets. Mobley performed in the absence of Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell.

- Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers bounce back and blow out the New Orleans Pelicans.

- Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet lit up the scoreboard against the Denver Nuggets, ending with 36 points on 8 of 12 shooting from 3-point range. Toronto ended a three-game losing streak while the Nuggets dropped their fourth in a row.

- Bradley Beal’s 36-point performance contributed to a Washington Wizards blowout victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

