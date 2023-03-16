Community dialogue, participation critical for Conversations on Health initiative’s success for the future

Access, resources and communication or ARC Coalitions are the centers of the Community Conversations on Health initiative in Limestone County.

Sherril Rawlinson, Regional Evaluation and Performance Specialist; Robin Wisdom, Regional Community Engagement Specialist; and Myriam Virella, Extension Program Specialist, discussed a health disparities grant at the Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn March 9.

The initiative is a partnership between the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension that would connect, create or bolster programs that improve health and wellness in the county.

Community Conversations on Health began in the county after being identified as one of 24 Texas counties with health disparities.

“ We want to see what are the needs in the community when it comes to health. The program is trying to shrink or reduce health disparities within the community,” Virella said. “ With that in mind, we wanted to also come up with something to help reduce those disparities, and as part of it, we wanted to start partnerships with churches to create ARCs.”

The ARCs are communication hubs for rural communities.

These hubs provide a foundation to sustain relationships, local voices and personal choice in what opportunities for family and community health resources to provide in response to emerging health issues.

This is accomplished through a three- phase approach.

A – Access

ARCs provide a physical location, such as a church or faithbased organization, that provides local access to resource options. An ARC coalition is formed to provide a local voice to the community to coordinate operations like meetings, events and educational programming.

The ARC coalitions are built on the following: Church: Internal focus on health education and resources needs within the local church/ faith community Community: External focus on health education and resources needs in service to the local community Clinic: Partnerships with rural clinics, if available, for reciprocal referral to meet health needs R – Resources

ARCs provide resources to the local communities, including educational opportunities, tools and evidence-based programming informed by the Phase 1 and 2 assessments. Resources provide opportunities across four pillars: Education: Opportunities for extension education in the prevention of chronic and infectious disease, considerate of the leading personal, environmental, behavioral and psychological risk factors.

Screening/Immunization: Opportunities for health and wellness screening and/or immunizations Lifestyle: Opportunities for tools and resources besides education that support adopting a healthy lifestyle, such as access to fresh produce and physical activity.

Local: Opportunities tailored to the specific needs of each community.

C – Communication ARCs will have a direct line of communication with their Regional Extension Program Specialist and the Family and Community Health Unit health communication specialist at the state level.

This supports sustainable connections and the voice of local coalitions in sharing needs related to identified health issues and their associated risk factors and acts as a rapid response in cooperation with the Extension Agents to provide resources that support personal autonomy and choice decision- making.

The team is working with local churches to establish ARC Coalitions. Still, it’s not limited to churches as long as the program benefits the community, social organizations and schools are encouraged to be involved.

“ Those ARCs are our base. We hopefully will have one Coolidge, two or three in Mexia and another here in Groesbeck, and we want them to communicate with each other,” Virella said.

Volunteers of any organization or congregation must be willing to participate in training to be designated an ARC Coalition. They want to ensure that the information from the ARCs is accurate and upto- date when disseminated into the community and that people know where to go with questions.

“ Having a coalition to help bring that about because if you look at public health and research, you must have community involvement. It doesn’t help if we come in and try to do something. It has to be the community for it to stick,” Rawlinson said. “ We want you to be a part of it because for it to happen and be something that can stick, it has to have your input.”

People can share their questions, needs and concerns with Virella at 254- 988- 7146 or email her at myriam. virella @ ag. tamu. edu.