Kosse EDC approves splash pad progress

The Kosse EDC held a brief meeting on Tuesday, March 14, to discuss progress with the Splash Pad at the City Park.

“They’re pouring concrete today, and the equipment will come next,” said Karen Partin. “Our contract says by July but I’m thinking within about 4 weeks. They have to paint it blue and attach the equipment, lay the water lines and discharge lines, but it should be done by Homecoming in June.”

The board also approved the agreement drawn up by Mike Dixon regarding The Branded Market.

Maddie Wilson of Branded Market stated that contractor Manuel Lopez estimates three weeks to complete the project.

The board also approved a limb removal for a branch in front of ‘The Kosse T’.

EDC meetings are open to the public and are held at 6:00 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Kosse Community Center.