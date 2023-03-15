Casper Fire-EMS responded to residential structure fire on Meadowlark Drive, no injuries reported

Casper, WY – According to the Casper Fire-EMS officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

It happened in the 3500 block of Meadowlark Drive.

Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a report of a structure fire.

The homeowner, returning from errands, arrived to find their home filled with smoke and the smoke alarms activated.

The homeowner immediately evacuated the family pets and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the kitchen, and quickly extinguished the fire. As of the time of this release, no injuries have been reported in relation to the incident.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 6 units, the on-duty battalion chief, and investigators with the Natron County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.

Crews were assisted by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police Officers, Telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center, Technicians from Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. Family dogs seeking leftover pizza left on a stovetop inadvertently ignited the stove seeking access to the pizza.

Subsequently, the pizza box ignited, with the fire extending to an above-the-stove microwave and surrounding cabinetry.

The homeowner’s quick action in calling 911 allowed firefighters to contain the blaze to the area of origin.

The homeowner and pets were displaced due to smoke and fire damage.