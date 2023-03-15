Fewer deaths, births, marriages and divorces were recorded among Wyoming residents in 2022 compared to the previous year, VSS officials said

Casper, WY – According to the state officials, among Wyoming residents, there were 5,886 deaths recorded in 2022, 6,572 deaths in 2021, 5,986 deaths in 2020 and 5,122 deaths in 2019, according to official death certificate information.

Death certificates are completed by attending physicians and coroners and then filed with VSS.

In 2022, there were 149 suicides recorded among Wyoming residents compared to 190 in 2021 (+8 over 2020). Previously, there were 182 in 2020 (+12 over 2019), 170 in 2019 (+22 over 2018), 148 in 2018 (-8 over 2017), 156 in 2017 (+13 over 2016), 143 in 2016 (-12 over 2015), 155 in 2015 (+35 over 2014), 120 in 2014 (-8 over 213) and 128 in 2013 (-44 over 2012).

Wyoming’s data show about 72 percent of suicide deaths in 2022 were due to firearms, with 22 percent due to hanging and 4 percent due to poisoning.