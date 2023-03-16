Open in App
Groesbeck, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Lady Goats rally past Westwood, move to 2-1 in district

5 days ago

The Groesbeck softball team exploded in the seventh inning against Palestine Westwood to rally for an 11-5 win in a District 20-3A game at Westwood on Monday, March 13.

It was the Lady Goats’ second consecutive district victory after losing their opening district game. Groesbeck is 12- 2 overall.

Groesbeck previously had defeated Buffalo, 7- 2, on Friday, March 10. They lost their opening district game to Teague, 11- 0, on Tuesday, March 7.

Against Westwood, the Lady Goats scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to overcome a four- run deficit.

Westwood had taken a 5- 0 lead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and two in the home half of the third. Groesbeck scored one in the fourth.

Groesbeck slashed 14 hits compared to six for Westwood.

Leadoff batter Molly Clay had two hits, including a double, knocked in three runs and scored twice. Alicen Platt was 3- for- 4 with a run scored and one RBI.

Landrie Pringle was 2- for- 3 with two runs batted in and one scored. Emily Chiglo also had two hits, including a double, scored two runs and drove in one. Haley Garrett had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs.

Marisol Guerrero had a double, knocked in two runs and scored one. Janae Trojacek had a triple, scored a run and drove in a run.

Garrett was the winning pitcher in relief of Elaine Ramirez. Garrett pitched six innings and allowed three hits and two runs. She walked one and struck out four.

Ramirez pitched one inning and gave up three hits and three runs, of which one was earned.

The Lady Goats were scheduled to play Franklin on Wednesday. They will return to action Friday, March 21, when they travel to Elkhart for a district game.

Lady Goats 7, Buffalo 2 Groesbeck snapped a 1- 1 tie with five runs in the home half of the fourth inning en route to its first district win.

Hannah Galvan had two doubles in three at- bats, scored two runs and drove in one. Clay had two hits, including a double, scored a run and knocked in a run.

Sa’riyah Smith had a double and drove in a run. Garrett had a hit and scored two runs. Jaci Henderson and Kassandra Guerrero also scored runs for the Lady Goats and Chiglo had one RBI.

Garrett pitched a complete game to pick up the win. She scattered eight hits and surrendered two runs, of which one was earned. She walked two and struck out nine.

Teague 11, Lady Goats 0

Kaylee Cuevas fired a one-hitter and struck out 10 as Teague defeated Groesbeck in the opening District 20-3A game for both teams.

The contest was stopped in the bottom of the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Groesbeck’s only hit was a double by Platt.

Garrett pitched 4 2/3 innings and took the loss. She allowed 15 hits and 11 runs, of which 10 were earned. She walked two and struck out six.

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

