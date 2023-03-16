Outdoor Briefs Possum Kingdom angler nets lake’s first ShareLunker

Possum Kingdom Reservoir got on the Toyota ShareLunker board on March 4 with a 13.14 pounder caught by Tony Lozipone. It’s PK’s first Legacy lunker of 2023 and the fourth since 2022.

Three other lakes have produced fish so far this year. O.H. Ivie is the leading producer with 12 entries. Lakes Alan Henry and Nacogdoches have one apiece.

One of the ‘Ivie bass developed severe barotrauma and died at the lake before transport to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. Genetics testing shows the Lake Nacogoches bass and two of the O.H. Ivie fish caught earlier this year are pure Florida strain.

The program will continue accepting Legacy Class (13 pounds plus) through March 31. The fish will be held in individual lunker bunkers until they are paired with select males in hatchery raceways for spawning sometime in April. Any resulting fry will be stocked back in Texas lakes or held for research/ hatchery use.

Texans competing in Bassmaster Classic Bass tournament circuits at all levels are in full swing across the country. Here’s the latest news: March 24-26 are the dates of the 53rd Bassmaster Classic. Fifty-five of the nation’s top pros are set to compete on Tennessee River in Knoxville.

Fittingly called the Super Bowl of pro bass fishing, the ‘ Classic is considered by many to be the sport’s marquee event. The winner of this year’s championship earns $ 300,000, plus the opportunity to capitalize on sponsorships, endorsements and other goodies that come with the title. It’s been said a ‘ Classic win can be worth as much as $ 1 million to the angler who plays his cards right.

Three Texans will compete in the upcoming ‘ Classic — Keith Combs of Huntington, 9th appearance; Chris Zaldain of Fort Worth, 8th appearance; and Lee Livesay of Longview, 3rd appearance.

BASS recently announced the 2024 ‘ Classic will be held March 22- 24 on Grand Lake near Tulsa, Oklahoma…… Lee Livesay and Steve Greer weighed in 41.91 pounds on 10 fish to top 75 teams in The Show Team Series event held March 4- 5 on Lake Ray Roberts. They won $ 50,000.

Stephen Johnston/ Tim Reneau took second place with 41.85, $ 20,000. Rounding out the Top 5 spots were Nolan Jackson/ Drew Sloan, 3rd, $ 10,000; Russell Cecil/ Todd Castledine, 4th, $ 6,500; and Brandon Mire/ Ben Matsubu, 5th, $ 5,000. Big bass of the event was a 10.89 pounder The next event is set for April 15- 16 on Lake Palestine. Entry fee is $ 1,200 per team….

Texas bass pro Dakota Ebare of Brookeland won the $ 118,500 top prize in the MLF Tacklewarehouse Invitational held February 28 - March 2 on Clarks Hill Lake in Georgia. It’s Ebare’s second major win in five weeks. He also won the MLF Toyota Series event on Sam Rayburn in February. Tom Redington of Royce City finished second at Clarks Hill. He won $ 12,000…..

At Lake Eufaula, four Texans placed among the Top 10 in the first Bassmaster Central Open held March 2- 4 at Lake Eufaula in Alabama.

Shaine Campbell of Brookeland finished second with 48- 9, $ 25,500; Brett Cannon of Willis, 3rd, $ 18,000; Ben Milliken of New Caney, 5th, $ 13,050; Jack York of Emory, 6th, $ 12,000….

Aaron Freeman and Hayden Heck weighed in 31.83 pounds on five fish to grab the top prize in the Bass Champs East Region tournament on March 4 at Sam Rayburn. The limit was anchored by a 9.32 pound kicker. They won $ 20,000.

Colt Dear and Eric Williamson took second with 27.90. They also had a tournament’s biggest bass, a 13.04 pounder.