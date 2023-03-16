Horse show races into County fair kick off weekend

Limestone County Fair Association Youth Livestock Show is March 10 through 25.

Limestone County Fair Association Youth Livestock Show kicked off March 10-11 with the Horse Show presented by Wild Notion Barrel Racing of Texas.

Kim Story Real Estate sponsored the annual fundraising event to benefit the Limestone County Fair Scholarship program. Tim and Carrol McGrew of Wild Notion Barrel Racing of Texas produced the show.

The results from the barrel races on March 10 will be published in next week’s special Fair supplement.

Carnival Days, sponsored by Mike Terry Auto Group, are from noon to 10 p.m. March 23-26. Tickets are available for $20 a day or $60 for a four-day wristband. The Randy Rogers Band will perform at 10 p.m. March 18. William Bechmann will perform at 8 p.m.

Mike Terry Auto Group is the title sponsor for the fair. The super corporate sponsors include Circle H Ag Services, Ellison Steel, Specialty Risk Insurance, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance and Farmers State Bank.

The fair board officers are president Ty DeCordova, vice president Robert Radar, treasurer Fernando Samaniego, secretary Dallas Sims and recording secretary Danielle Bateman. Tiffany Burleson, Josh Garcia, Clinton Little, Kellen Mathis, Nolan Russell, Holly Wagner, Jordan Wietzikoski and Robert York comprise the rest of the board members.

People can purchase carnival tickets at https:// ticketstripe. com/ MikeTerryCarnivalDays, and concert tickets at https:// ticketstripe. com/ RandyRogersBand illiamBeckmann.

Tickets are also available at the door.

Youth Livestock Show Schedule March 17 At 5 p.m. – Kickoff Weekend Begins with a Go Texan BBQ Cook-Off Check-In and Head Cook Meeting March 18 The BBQ Awards are To Be Determined The Kickoff Concert begins with William Beckmann at 8 p.m., followed by the Randy Rogers Band.

March 20 At 6:30 p.m., the Miss Limestone County Queen Pageant and Coronation in the Groesbeck High School Auditorium Ag Mech Move-In/ Check-In Due in the barn by 6 p.m.

March 21 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Pen of 2 Check-In and Record Book Check-In 10 a.m. to noon – Weigh-In and Check-In Market Rabbit, Broilers and Turkeys 2 p.m. Market Turkey Show, followed by Market Broilers Show, Breeding Rabbit Show and the Market Rabbit Show.

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. All Exhibitor Meeting 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Weigh In/Check In Breeding and Market Lambs, Goats, Cattle and Swine March 22 8 a.m. Breeding Swine Show 10 a.m. Pen of 2 Heifer Interviews 1 p.m. Breeding Lamb Show, followed by Breeding Goat Show 6:30 p.m. Calf Scramble March 23 10 a.m. Ag Mech Judging 1 p.m. Heart of Champion Show, followed by the Pet Show.

March 24 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Limestone County Family and Community Health (FCH) Check In 8 a.m. Market Swine Show, followed by Swine Showmanship.

9 a.m. FCH Judging Noon to 2 p.m. FCH Silent Auction in Annex Building 1:50 p.m. Ag Mech Awards and Coloring Contest Awards 2 p.m. Market Lamb Show, followed by Lamb Showmanship 3 p.m. Market Goat Show, followed by Goat Showmanship 4:30 p.m. Haltered Heifer Show 6 p.m. Market Steer Show, followed by Cattle Showmanship March 25 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Youth Livestock Judging Contest 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Buyers Dinner – Meal Provided by Goodman Air Conditioning and Appliance 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Award Recognition 2 p.m. Commission Free Livestock Auction