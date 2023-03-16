Heavy lifting

Sa’Riyah Smith has gotten much stronger since she began lifting weights as a freshman who participated in high school athletics.

When she started working out in the weight room she could only put 5 pounds on the bar, which weighed 45 pounds, while doing the bench press.

Now, two and a half years later, the Groesbeck High School junior is lifting at the Class 3A state championships in Frisco today, having qualified in the 165-pound weight class.

Smith entered the state meet ranked ninth. Her best total is 860 pounds, which includes a 320-pound squat, a bench press of 170 pounds and a 370-pound dead lift. Her dead lift is better than some of the competitors ranked above her. At the regional meet her 370-pound effort earned her the award for heaviest dead lift on the heavy platform.

This has been Smith’s first year to compete in powerlifting. She also plays volleyball in the fall and plays softball and runs track during the spring season. So, with powerlifting she is competing in three sports simultaneously.

Her rise in the rankings and trip to the state meet were not even on the radar when she began the season.

“I was really surprised to even see that I made it to regionals,” Smith said. “I was even surprised to see how much I was lifting because I never thought I would be able to lift that much.”

As for the state meet, Smith said, “I’m super excited. It’s my first year in powerlifting, so I’m really happy about it.”

Smith credits Groesbeck powerlifting head coach Eric Turrubiarte and assistant coach Elizabeth Tidwell with talking her into competing this year. Although she did hesitate at first.

“I did question doing it,” she said. “But it turned out pretty well. I play softball and I also run track, but I figured it would work out and I actually really like it.”

Smith said her mom, Valerie Lewis, and her stepdad, Alfred Jackson, have helped to motivate her during her athletic career. She had been playing softball since she was young. But powerlifting posed a new challenge.

“I’ll be very honest with you, at first my parents didn’t know exactly how it would go,” Smith said. “I played softball since i was little, I would say probably 3 or 4 years old. So, for a while (my parents) were so focused on softball. But they’re very happy for me now. My parents and my coaches were a lot of inspiration. They definitely pushed me even on the days that I didn’t want to do it.”

Tidwell credited Smith’s parents with keeping her motivated, pushing her to go to practice even on days she didn’t feel like it. For a while she was getting up at 6 in the morning and lifting at 7 a.m. before school.

At the beginning of the season Tidwell told Smith they were going to the state meet. Smith and her parents both had quizzical looks for the coach.

“She looked at me crazy whenever I told her we’re getting to state,” Tidwell said. “Mom and dad were like, ‘I don’t know about this. You’ve got to get us into a new sport.’ But mom and dad have been her driving force at home to keep her, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get up, we’ve got to get to practice.’” While Smith and her parents might have wondered about her doing powerlifting, Tidwell said she knew from the beginning that Smith had the potential to qualify for the state meet. Tidwell had coached her during volleyball and saw an athlete with a strong work ethic.

“Her main drive and her reason for her success is her work ethic,” Tidwell said. “I can tell her, ‘Sa’riyah, we’ve got to do this. This is our goal.’ And she comes to me with goals and she gets it done.”

Tidwell said she also saw that Smith had a natural athletic ability and a natural technique for powerlifting.

“For the squat, they have to wrap their knees,” Tidwell said. “Sa’riyah has a really deep squat already, which is not normal for females. So, when we went into the squat she already had it, technique-wise. She had a perfect form for the squat already. I didn’t have to do anything. It was just getting her numbers up. And that was gradual. We just built on it.”

Tidwell said Smith also has natural athletic abillty, which comes from playing multiple sports.

“She’s an athlete,” Tidwell said. “Mom and dad started her young. And that’s helped her all the way to succeed here. She’s got the balance. She’s got the athletic moves so that she can keep her body stable.”

Smith is hoping to exceed her maximum efforts at the state meet. The sky is the limit.

“There’s always different things that could pan out, but I’m very confident that I think I could do better.” she said.

In the rankings, Smith is 25 pounds behind the No. 8 seed and 45 pounds behind the No. 7 seed. Tidwell said she has a chance to perform above where she’s ranked.

“It was very easy to get her successful because she has that work ethic,” Tidwell said. “She has the determination and she saw what goals we made at the beginning of the year. And she did it. Without a doubt, I think when we get to the state meet I think we’re going to start chipping away. She’s ranked No. 9 in the state right now and I think we’ll start chipping away because her technique is going to outshine a lot.”

As for Smith, she said she really enjoys powerlifting and is already thinking about next season. She said it’s a sport that is worth joining.

“I’m very excited for next year,” Smith said. “I feel that I will be doing a lot better. I definitely do want to work during the summer and even influence other people to do powerlifting.”