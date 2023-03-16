Plankenhorn, O’Connor to play Susanna’s Kitchen

Michael O’Connor and Jeff Plankenhorn are on the road together again, still kicking and coming to Susanna’s Kitchen on March 16.

Between the two of them, they have co-written, played and sung on enough albums to program at least a solid week’s worth of Grade-A Americana radio. On that station, you would hear many of the biggest names in Texas music of the last 25 years, from Ray Wylie Hubbard and Joe Ely to Terri Hendrix, Slaid Cleaves, Ruthie Foster, Adam Carroll, Patty Griffin and Malford Milligan.

In addition to being two of the most notable singer-songwriters in the Americana music world, they are both lifetime performers with critically acclaimed solo careers of their own.

O’Connor’s tenor vocals bring a disarming warmth to his gritty Gulf Coast blues, with lyrics inspired by a lifetime of hardwon experiences both on and off-stage giving him a keen insight into the world of the rough, the faithless, the romantic and the unlucky.

Plankenhorn (or “Plank”) has a soulful voice as resonant as his renowned dobro playing — both perfect instruments for his stirring blend of not just roots, rock and folk but also gospel, bluegrass and Motown. Plank has an Austin Music Award under his belt as well as being 2018 major grant recipient from Blackfret.

Trading songs and stories back and forth with the natural ease and familiarity of blood brothers in arms, the two put on a show not to be missed.

Susanna’s Kitchen is located at Wimberley United Methodist Church. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets will be for sale at the door for $25.

For more information, contact Perry Raybuck at (512) 9141703 or visit wimberleyumc.org.