Open in App
TheWrap

‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who? (Photos)

By Dessi Gomez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6ilN_0lJfio2i00

“Shadow and Bone” Season 2 welcomes new and old faces back into the Fold. Season 2 of the Netflix YA fantasy series drops on Netflix Thursday, March 16 with eight episodes of new adventures for Alina the Sun Summoner, Mal the Tracker, General Kirigan the Darkling or Shadow Summoner and more.

Based on the books by Leigh Bardugo, the television adaptation combined elements from the “Six of Crows” duology and the first book of the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy. Season 2 follows this up by adapting the final two books in the trilogy — “Siege and Storm” and “Ruin and Rising” — with more Crows plot mixed in. The Crows return with a vengeance this season, and they welcome some new characters to the flock.

Here are the cast and characters of “Shadow and Bone” Season 2:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Faints on Air (Video)
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
‘The Young and the Restless’ Turns 50: An Anniversary Celebration Brings Out a Cavalcade of Soap Stars (Photos)
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Fallon Teases Trump About Possible Indictment: He’s ‘Currently Packing for Spring Break in Switzerland’ (Video)
New York City, NY2 days ago
‘Bob Fosse’s Dancin” Broadway Review: The Legend’s Back – but How Much of Him Do We Get?
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy