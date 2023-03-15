‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who? (Photos)

“Shadow and Bone” Season 2 welcomes new and old faces back into the Fold. Season 2 of the Netflix YA fantasy series drops on Netflix Thursday, March 16 with eight episodes of new adventures for Alina the Sun Summoner, Mal the Tracker, General Kirigan the Darkling or Shadow Summoner and more.

Based on the books by Leigh Bardugo, the television adaptation combined elements from the “Six of Crows” duology and the first book of the “Shadow and Bone” trilogy. Season 2 follows this up by adapting the final two books in the trilogy — “Siege and Storm” and “Ruin and Rising” — with more Crows plot mixed in. The Crows return with a vengeance this season, and they welcome some new characters to the flock.

Here are the cast and characters of “Shadow and Bone” Season 2: