Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers free agency needs: Few TEs have been signed early on

By paulbretl,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GSdz_0lJfgzij00

Tight end is a top need for the Packers this offseason. There are still a number of free agent options available, however, Green Bay will again be limited in what they can spend.

Some good news for the Packers is that through two days of the NFL’s legal tampering period, where teams can negotiate with unrestricted free agents prior to free agency officially opening, only three tight ends have agreed to new deals: Chris Manhertz, Andrew Beck, and Josh Oliver.

On PFF’s top-100 free agents list, six tight ends made it – Dalton Schultz, Evan Engram (who received the franchise tag), Mike Gesicki, Hayden Hurst, Foster Moreau, and Austin Hooper. However, all of them are projected to earn at least $8.5 million per year, according to Over the Cap, with Gesicki and Schultz both over $13 million per year. This very likely will put all six of them out of the Packers’ price range.

For the time being, Green Bay has roughly $21 million in available cap space after the re-signing of Keisean Nixon becomes final. That figure, however, could drop by nearly $9 million once Aaron Rodgers is traded, and potentially more if the Packers take on any of his guaranteed salary. There are also other upcoming expenses, such as any other free agent signings, the draft class, practice squad, and reserves for in-season spending not yet accounted for.

In short, and what all know, any additions that the Packers make in free agency are likely to be short-term contracts with team-friendly cap hits.

A few remaining free agent options who are projected to earn less than $6 million per year include Robert Tonyan, a reliable pass-catching option who knows the Matt LaFleur offense. Zach Gentry, Trevon Wesco, and Eric Tomlinson, three of PFF’s highest-graded run blockers in 2022 at the tight end position. Tyler Kroft is another name to know in this regard.

At tight end, the Packers need both playmaking and depth. Tonyan, who was really Green Bay’s only consistent target in the passing game, averaged under 9.0 yards per catch and ranked in the bottom quarter of the NFL in that category. The Packers also need more depth, with Josiah Deguara the only player on the roster with any experience.

Fortunately, this is a very deep tight-end draft class. Recently, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network said that he had a whopping 11 tight ends with at least a third-round grade. Adding a free agent tight end shouldn’t impact how the Packers approach the draft at the position. In fact, even with a veteran signing, they should still spend two of their 10 draft picks on tight ends.

Given the Packers’ salary cap restrictions, it’s important to keep in mind the purpose of a veteran free agent signing at tight end would be to provide some reliability to the position. Although this is a loaded draft class, historically, rookie tight ends do not contribute in a significant way (meaning producing at least 600 receiving yards) during that first season with how difficult the jump is from college to the NFL. With likely ups and downs for even an early-round selection, a veteran could provide some stability in the midst of those growing pains.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
New mock draft has Bucs trading up for a QB
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO6 hours ago
The Eagles losing so many free agents could result in a historic number of compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Updated list of Eagles free agents who remain unsigned
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
One thing to love about each of the Chiefs' free agent signings
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Commanders select athletic left tackle in new 3-round mock draft
Washington, DC19 hours ago
NFL analyst lobbies for Steelers to sign OBJ
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to work with Tom Brady following spring game
Boulder, CO40 minutes ago
Former NFL Washington player warns free agents
Washington, DC13 hours ago
Graham Glasgow explains why he chose to rejoin the Lions instead of looking at other offers
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on the most bizarre deal of NFL free agency
Detroit, MI20 hours ago
One UNC basketball player in top 100 of 2023 NBA draft big board
Chapel Hill, NC1 hour ago
Bengals' best free-agent targets left on open market
Cincinnati, OH9 hours ago
Adam Thielen's new contract with Panthers puts Vikings request for pay cut to shame
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
NFL Free Agency: Adam Thielen signs w/ Panthers
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
The Lions loading their secondary up makes it uncomfortable for 2020 top-3 pick Jeff Okudah
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
Cowboys 7-round mock draft after one week of free agency
Dallas, TX10 hours ago
49ers 2023 prospect watch: Minnesota CB Terell Smith has all the tools
San Francisco, CA38 minutes ago
Watch: Reaction to the Lions signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson and how he fits
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
2023 NFL Draft: Zach Charbonnet scouting report
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy