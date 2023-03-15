Packers free agency needs: Few TEs have been signed early on

Tight end is a top need for the Packers this offseason. There are still a number of free agent options available, however, Green Bay will again be limited in what they can spend.

Some good news for the Packers is that through two days of the NFL’s legal tampering period, where teams can negotiate with unrestricted free agents prior to free agency officially opening, only three tight ends have agreed to new deals: Chris Manhertz, Andrew Beck, and Josh Oliver.

On PFF’s top-100 free agents list, six tight ends made it – Dalton Schultz, Evan Engram (who received the franchise tag), Mike Gesicki, Hayden Hurst, Foster Moreau, and Austin Hooper. However, all of them are projected to earn at least $8.5 million per year, according to Over the Cap, with Gesicki and Schultz both over $13 million per year. This very likely will put all six of them out of the Packers’ price range.

For the time being, Green Bay has roughly $21 million in available cap space after the re-signing of Keisean Nixon becomes final. That figure, however, could drop by nearly $9 million once Aaron Rodgers is traded, and potentially more if the Packers take on any of his guaranteed salary. There are also other upcoming expenses, such as any other free agent signings, the draft class, practice squad, and reserves for in-season spending not yet accounted for.

In short, and what all know, any additions that the Packers make in free agency are likely to be short-term contracts with team-friendly cap hits.

A few remaining free agent options who are projected to earn less than $6 million per year include Robert Tonyan, a reliable pass-catching option who knows the Matt LaFleur offense. Zach Gentry, Trevon Wesco, and Eric Tomlinson, three of PFF’s highest-graded run blockers in 2022 at the tight end position. Tyler Kroft is another name to know in this regard.

At tight end, the Packers need both playmaking and depth. Tonyan, who was really Green Bay’s only consistent target in the passing game, averaged under 9.0 yards per catch and ranked in the bottom quarter of the NFL in that category. The Packers also need more depth, with Josiah Deguara the only player on the roster with any experience.

Fortunately, this is a very deep tight-end draft class. Recently, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network said that he had a whopping 11 tight ends with at least a third-round grade. Adding a free agent tight end shouldn’t impact how the Packers approach the draft at the position. In fact, even with a veteran signing, they should still spend two of their 10 draft picks on tight ends.

Given the Packers’ salary cap restrictions, it’s important to keep in mind the purpose of a veteran free agent signing at tight end would be to provide some reliability to the position. Although this is a loaded draft class, historically, rookie tight ends do not contribute in a significant way (meaning producing at least 600 receiving yards) during that first season with how difficult the jump is from college to the NFL. With likely ups and downs for even an early-round selection, a veteran could provide some stability in the midst of those growing pains.