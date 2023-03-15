Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers place second-round restricted tender on OT Yosh Nijman

By Zach Kruse,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3as88A_0lJfgWJm00

The Green Bay Packers placed the second-round restricted free agent tender on offensive tackle Yosh Nijman, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The second-round tender is valued at a one-year salary of $4,304,000 for the 2023 season. The deadline to place the tender was Wednesday afternoon, or the start of the new league year.

Restricted free agents are players with expiring contracts who have three years of accrued NFL experience.

Nijman can still negotiate with other teams, but if he signs an offer sheet with another team and the Packers do not match, the offering team would have to send the Packers a second-round pick in the 2023 draft.

The tender suggests Nijman is a strong candidate to start at right tackle – opposite David Bakhtiari at left tackle – for the Packers next season.

Nijman, 27, has played in all 34 games and made 21 starts (playing both left and right tackle) over the last two seasons.

Last season, Nijman allowed 28 total pressures (five sacks) and committed 10 penalties over 758 total snaps. He played 200 snaps at left tackle and 555 at right tackle. A switch over to the right side and a late-season shoulder injury created some inconsistency late in the season, and the Packers actually benched Nijman for rookie Zach Tom in the season finale.

The Packers originally signed Nijman as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2019. He played all of 14 snaps during his first two seasons but has emerged as a player the Packers can count on at offensive tackle, a premium position.

The team’s other restricted free agents are tight end Tyler Davis and linebacker Krys Barnes, neither of which is expected to get a tender. Without one, both players would become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
New mock draft has Bucs trading up for a QB
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Commanders select athletic left tackle in new 3-round mock draft
Washington, DC19 hours ago
The Eagles losing so many free agents could result in a historic number of compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
49ers 2021 postseason hero signing with Raiders
San Francisco, CA2 hours ago
Broncos cut 2 players, including Lamar Jackson (not that one)
Denver, CO42 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Cowboys host 3 veteran free agents, including two-time Super Bowl RB
Frisco, TX1 hour ago
Updated list of Eagles free agents who remain unsigned
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to work with Tom Brady following spring game
Boulder, CO40 minutes ago
Cowboys LS Jake McQuaide signs with Detroit
Dallas, TX1 hour ago
Quotes from Baker Mayfield's first press conference as a Buc
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
TE Dalton Schultz signs 1-year deal with Texans
Houston, TX33 minutes ago
One UNC basketball player in top 100 of 2023 NBA draft big board
Chapel Hill, NC1 hour ago
Former NFL Washington player warns free agents
Washington, DC13 hours ago
Bengals focus on trenches in new 3-round mock draft after free agency
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
The best kicker in Washington's NFL history
Washington, DC11 hours ago
The Lions loading their secondary up makes it uncomfortable for 2020 top-3 pick Jeff Okudah
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
WATCH: Baker Mayfield sends his first message to Bucs fans
Tampa, FL6 hours ago
NFL analyst lobbies for Steelers to sign OBJ
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
One thing to love about each of the Chiefs' free agent signings
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Why Penny Hardaway tossed a water bottle across the court in Memphis' loss to FAU
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on the most bizarre deal of NFL free agency
Detroit, MI20 hours ago
49ers 2023 prospect watch: Minnesota CB Terell Smith has all the tools
San Francisco, CA38 minutes ago
2023 mock draft roundup 5.0: Experts predict Colts' selection
Indianapolis, IN10 hours ago
New 7-round Steelers mock draft sim hits the mark for Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy