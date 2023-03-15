Is Young M.A OK? Fans Speculate About The Health Of Young M.A. After Video Captures Her Looking Weary

Fans are worried and questioning the health and well-being of Young M.A. after video footage of the rapper began circulating March 14.

In the short clip, which took the internet by storm Tuesday, M.A stopped by celebrity barber Fat Da Barber to get a fresh shape up and her locs retwisted, according to XXL Mag . But as the camera panned closer toward the hip-hop star’s face, some fans noticed how tired and weary she looked in the eyes. A few internet detectives were quick to point out thinning around the New York native’s edges.

Social media users speculate about Young M.A’s health

Stans of the “Ooouuu” hitmaker quickly went into speculation about the rapper’s health.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

“Who tf is young ma management team cause why is y’all neglecting her health????” one person tweeted.

A second internet user commented:

“Omg Young M.A is not okay. Does she have Jaundice? Damn she looks so sad too.”

A third user criticized the barber for filming M.A, who clearly looked uncomfortable being on camera.

“That barber is completely f—- wrong and unethical!!! Young MA whole body language looked like she ain’t wanna be recorded and you posted that s—?” they wrote.

Some fans urge folks to stay out of Young M.A’s business

As chatter about M.A’s health began to pick up online, a few fans rushed in to defend the rapper.

“Whatever Young M.A is going through, I wish her strength, healing, peace & PRIVACY!” wrote one fan, while another user chimed in:

“Whatever Young MA has going on is honestly none of our business. Now is not the time to speculate or speak negatively. Just wish her well and let it be.”

Fans have been questioning the status of Young M.A’s health for several months now. In December, the rapper was spotted in a wheelchair while shopping in a grocery store.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gaye Magazine™ (@gayemagazine)

Young M.A has not commented about the chit-chatter and she’s been noticeably absent from social media. Her Instagram account has been swiped clean as well.

Whatever she is going through, we wish her happiness and healing.

RELATED CONTENT: Young M.A Is Smitten After Meeting Halle Berry For The First Time