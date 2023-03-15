Open in App
Ann Arbor, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
On3.com

Juwan Howard updates injury return from Jaelin Llewellyn

By Steve Samra,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fwfCr_0lJfFkpZ00
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 7: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines talks with Jaelin Llewellyn #3 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half of a college basketball game against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Crisler Arena on November 7, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

As Michigan continues their NIT Tournament run, Juwan Howard spoke with the media about one of the Wolverines who wasn’t on the court in Jaelin Llewellyn.

The Princeton transfer suffered a torn ACL in a 73-69 loss to Kentucky on Dec. 4 and hasn’t seen the court since, but Howard is proud of how the young man’s rehabilitation is going at the moment, as the Wolverines coach elaborated on things.

“We want to get him healthy, that’s the key,” started Howard. “Some tough injuries. Achilles, now ACL. Trying to get him a contact with Klay Thompson. We’ll continue working on that, because Klay, who’s been through it before, understands what it’s like going through two tough injuries, and the timetable and the mental part of it. How you can stay dialed in, but also how you can not get to a dark place. That can happen.

“Jalen has been great. I think it’s nice to see that he’s staying around the guys, and around the team. Everyone loves him. He’s such a smart guy, but he’s also such an all-in kind of person. That’ll be nice to see, when Jalen gets healthy again and we’ll go from there.”

Michigan misses Jaelin Llewellyn, and the Wolverines guard wants nothing more than to be on that court. Until then, he’ll continue to cheer on his teammates, hoping they’re the last team standing at the end of the NIL Tournament.

Jaelin Llewellyn reveals how hard it was to get torn ACL diagnosis

Moreover, Llewellyn originally went down with a non-contact left knee injury and doctors determined he had suffered a torn ACL that would end his season with the Wolverines.

“It was torn ACL, and then what went through my mind was definitely challenging, because it’s not what I wanted from this year,” Llewellyn said. “I wanted to be able to play the rest of the season with these guys. But I’ve been in a long rehab situation before, so I’ll be able to bounce back.”

Llewellyn had averaged more than 15 points per game at Princeton in each of the last two seasons before transferring to Michigan as a graduate transfer ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Despite the setback, though, Llewellyn has managed to keep a positive attitude and a day-by-day approach despite not knowing exactly what his plans for the future are.

Some of that is simply a product of experience.

“I’ve torn my Achilles before,” Llewellyn said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Most Miserable Cities in America Includes Four Michigan Cities
Saginaw, MI5 days ago
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s polarizing legacy lingers 10 years after conviction
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Eastern Michigan University again ranks No. 2 in the U.S., No. 1 in Michigan as a military and veteran-friendly
Ypsilanti, MI5 days ago
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan
Livonia, MI6 days ago
After getting kicked out of the house as a teenager, one young woman now wants to save Detroit’s lost and abandoned children
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Wayne County man wins $1 million jackpot on instant ticket; ‘I had a feeling I would win big on it’
Redford Charter Township, MI3 days ago
Wayne State University announces free tuition for Michigan students whose families earn $70K or less
Detroit, MI7 days ago
Lansing Area Gas Station Says Never Again to Disgusting Bathrooms
Lansing, MI7 days ago
Slain Livonia woman was dedicated mother, brave police officer
Livonia, MI4 days ago
Body found in driveway outside home in Lansing
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Suspect shot by CPL holder during robbery outside Detroit liquor store
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant opening in metro Detroit on April 1
Livonia, MI6 days ago
Semi driver was "in shock" after crashing into bridge on I-94 in Ann Arbor, says witness
Ann Arbor, MI4 days ago
Amazon begins process to hire 1,200 workers at Detroit fulfillment center: What to know
Detroit, MI4 days ago
East Lansing High School principal resigns
East Lansing, MI7 days ago
17-year-old missing from south Toledo
Toledo, OH5 days ago
Bridge on I-94 in Ann Arbor to be closed up to a week after “heavy hit”
Ann Arbor, MI7 days ago
Marijuana dispensary thieves caught after leading Michigan State Police on chase in stolen pickup truck
Bay City, MI5 days ago
Teen shot at while driving home on Davison Freeway in Detroit, police say
Detroit, MI5 days ago
16-year-old missing from Highland Park, MI
Highland Park, MI6 days ago
Detroit police to give out free wheel locks Friday
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Police in standoff with person who might have gun on Detroit’s west side
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Lansing police seeks missing man
Lansing, MI4 days ago
'Stop gaslighting us': Protesters accuse Duggan and Ilitches of new District Detroit empty promises
Detroit, MI7 days ago
Police: Howell Man Intentionally Jumped From Freeway Overpass
Howell, MI4 days ago
Woman found dead in Ypsilanti Township apartment identified as Jackson High teacher
Ypsilanti, MI4 days ago
Police: 2 dead in fiery early morning crash on Detroit's east side
Detroit, MI8 days ago
Detroit police looking for teen suspects in double shooting that left 13-year-old dead, another teen hospitalized
Detroit, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy